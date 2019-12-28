SPENCERPORT — Carthage’s Fombo Azah won the 182-pound weight class title at the Tieke Bernabi Tournament on Saturday at Spencerport High School, finishing as the event’s most outstanding wrestler.
Heavyweight Colin Null also won a championship for the Comets, by winning at 285 pounds.
Also for Carthage, Frank Downing took second place at 113 pounds, and Justyn Begley (120) and Thomas Albright each placed third in their respective weight classes.
INDIAN RIVER PLACES FOURTH
Logan Patterson won the 126 title to propel Indian River to a fourth-place finish at the Windsor Christmas Tournament.
Patterson decisioned Cody Merwin of Walton/Delhi to secure the championship.
Also for the Warriors, Alex Booth (120) and Aiden Poe (160) each finished second in their respective weight classes and Gabe Lynch (152) placed third.
MALONE 54, OFA 30
Lucas Martin (132), Cayden Carter (152), Alfred MacNeill (170), Hunter White (182) and Brody Fountain (285) each won by pin to fuel the Huskies (2-1) past the Blue Devils in an Northern Athletic Conference match.
Robert Downey (126) and Tristan Richardson (160) each won by fall for Ogdensburg Free Academy (0-3).
BOYS HOCKEY
CANTON 3, POTSDAM 2
Rhett Palmer scored a pair of goals, including a shorthanded goal in the first period, and added an assist to pace the Golden Bears past the Sandstoners in an NAC Division game at Canton.
Peter Coakley scored a power-play goal in the second period for Canton (2-6, 2-0).
Tyler Berkman scored a pair of goals for Potsdam (1-6, 0-1).
SUFFERN 9, MASSENA 3
Ryan Schelling scored three goals and assisted on three others to pace Suffern to victory over the Red Raiders in a nonleague game at Massena.
Nicholas Linstad scored a pair of goals to pace Massena (4-2) and Nicholas Morrell registered a pair of assists.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BEEKMANTOWN 4, MASSENA 3
Ella Oakes scored a goal and assisted on another, but the Red Raiders (5-6) were edged by Beekmantown in a nonleague game in Beekmantown.
