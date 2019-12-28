WATERTOWN — Carthage posted a 6-2 record in pool play and beat Indian River in two sets to win the silver division of the Watertown Pink Out Clash Friday at Case Middle School.
The Comets’ Mikenzie Martens was named bracket MVP and Laura Albright was selected to the all-star team. Cassidy Deuink earned all-tournament honors for the Warriors.
Cortland and Beaver River also recorded 6-2 records and the Tigers beat the Beavers in straight sets to win the gold division. McKenna Boliver was named to the all-tourney team for Beaver River.
Host Watertown blanked East Syracuse-Minoa in two sets to win the bronze division. Bayleigh Woodard took division MVP honors and Tiffany Russell was picked for the all-tournament sqaud.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MASSENA 5, MALONE 2
Margaret Wilmshurst and Brooke Terry each scored twice as the Red Raiders beat the Huskies in a nonleague game at Massena.
Hannah Chilton doled out three assists for Massena (5-5).
Vail St. Hilaire and Breigh Nelson each got a goal for Malone (3-6).
OSWEGO 4, POTSDAM 2
Mia Fierro recorded a hat trick as the Buccaneers rallied past the Sandstoners in nonleague play at Potsdam.
Erica Greene assisted on all four goals for Oswego (4-2).
Kennedy Emerson scored the opening two goals of the game for Potsdam (8-4).
SALMON RIVER 1, CLINTON 1 (OT)
Karli St. Ann’s goal helped the Shamrocks forge a nonleague tie with the Warriors in Fort Covington.
BOYS HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 3, ISLANDERS 1
Kade Hayes scored twice and assisted on the other goal as the Larries beat the Islanders in the Islanders Holiday tournament at Clayton.
Tyler Svarczkopf tallied a goal and Jonah Burnett stopped 23 shots for St. Lawrence Central (4-2, 3-2).
Michael Wetterhahn scored for the Islanders (3-3, 1-2).
WEST GENESEE 6, MASSENA 2
Jeb Kopek posted a goal and an assist as the the Wildcats defeated the Red Raiders in the first round of the West Genesee tournament at Camilus.
West Genesee (4-2) scored four goals in the second period to pull away.
Nicholas Morrell posted a goal and an assist for Massena (5-1).
