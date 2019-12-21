Alec Strife (160 pounds), Fombo Azah (195) and Collin Null (285) each won their respective weight classes as Carthage placed second at the Thomas Chikanis Memorial wrestling tournament Saturday in Hudson Falls.
Thomas Albright was second at 182 and Frank Downing (113), Justyn Begley (126) and Nick Loehr (132) all finished in third.
Shenendahoah won the team competition.
BOYS HOCKEY
MASSENA 2, OFA 1
Patrick Barclay and Nicholas Morrell each scored goals as Massena got past a persistent Ogdensburg Free Academy team in a Northern Athletic Conference interdivision victory in Massena.
The Red Raiders (4-0) outshot OFA 37-16 but the Blue Devils came within a goal when Kaleb Spears scored 11:43 into the third period.
Dakota Allen made 15 saves for Massena.
Kelson Hooper turned aside 35 shots for OFA (2-4-1).
ISLANDERS 2, IHC 1 (OT)
Trenton Barnes and Cooper Bennett each scored goals as the Islanders outlasted Immaculate Heart Central in overtime during the St. Lawrence Central Tournament in Brasher Falls.
Cole Grant scored for IHC, which received 37 saves from goalie Colton Young.
Clayton Hall made 13 saves for the Islanders (3-4).
In the championships game, St. Lawrence Central defeated Norwood-Norfolk, 4-3.
ESSEX (VT.) 6, CANTON 1
Max Line scored two goals and added an assist as Essex scored five goals over the second and third periods in a nonleague victory in Essex, Vermont.
Tobey Cram added a goal and an assist for Essex.
GIRLS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 3, POTSDAM 1
Olivia Moulton provided a goal and an assist as the Shamrocks earned a Northern Athletic Conference victory over the Sandstoners in Potsdam.
Brycelan Sunday and Hannah Johnson each contributed goals for Salmon River (8-0-1, 3-0).
Kennedy Emerson scored for Potsdam (7-3, 3-1).
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Kaylee Clark registered 17 kills and 18 digs and Jillian Hare finished with 26 assists as South Jefferson defeated South Lewis 25-16, 25-21, 25-20 in a Frontier League interdivision match in Turin.
Amelia Lyon served for 18 points and Sarah Towles 11 points for the Spartans (5-1, 5-1). McKenzi Burnham added 10 points and 17 digs.
