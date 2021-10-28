POTSDAM — Kaelyn Morgan made eight saves to lead the Chateaugay girls soccer team to a 2-0 win over third-seed Colton-Pierrepont in a Section 10 Class D semifinal game Thursday.
The No. 2 Bulldogs (16-2 overall) will meet No. 1 Lisbon in the championship game at 5 p.m. Monday at Potsdam High School.
Olivia Cook scored the first goal for Chateaugay and assisted on a goal from Ali Johnston.
Colton-Pierrepont finishes the season at 14-2-2.
LISBON 3, HEUVELTON 1
Emily Jordan scored all three goals for the Golden Knights (17-1) in the other Class D semifinal at Potsdam High School.
Rylin McAllister scored for No. 3 Heuvelton (12-3-1).
VOLLEYBALL
MALONE 3, TUPPER LAKE 2
Vail St. Hilaire led the Huskies (15-1, 10-0) with 12 kills in a five-set win over Tupper Lake (5-12, 2-8).
Mackenzie Lane added nine kills.
