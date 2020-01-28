CHATEAUGAY — The Chateaugay boys basketball team made 17 shots from 3-point range in a 79-44 victory over Madrid-Waddington in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game Tuesday.
Jonah McDonald led the Bulldogs (15-0 overall, 10-0 division) with 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Cameron Tracy and Walker Martin both scored 12 points for Chateaugay.
Trent Lashua scored 13 points and Brennan Harmer added 12 for the Yellowjackets (11-4, 7-2).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 65, ST. REGIS FALLS 46
Burt Chevier scored 19 points for the Panthers (4-10, 3-6) in an East Division win over in Parishville. Peyton Snell scored 16, Tanner Rosenbarker added 13 and Harrison Snell tossed in 10.
Derek Prevost picked up 21 points for the Saints (2-10, 2-7) and Dawson White added 11.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 75, TUPPER LAKE 49
Luke Allen supplied 22 points for Norwood-Norfolk (12-5, 6-4) in an East Division win s in Tupper Lake. Cole Perretta scored 19 points and Xavier Jenkins added 10.
Grant Godin led the Lumberjacks (5-9, 2-7) with 14 points. Jacob Stradley and Eli Kulzer scored 12.
LISBON 59, HEUVELTON 52
Kaiden Mussen scored 19 points to lead the Golden Knights (10-4, 5-3) past the Bulldogs in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Teagan Jordan added 12 points for Lisbon. Braedan Free led Heuvelton (10-8, 5-5) with 20.
HERMON-DEKALB 50, MORRISTOWN 48
Zach Denesha and Art Carr each scored 11 points for Hermon-DeKalb (14-3, 8-1) in a West Division win in Morristown.
Kade Marshall led the Green Rockets (2-13, 0-9) with 14 points and Aaron Woodcock tossed in 13.
MALONE 65, CANTON 56 (OT)
Daimen Poirier scored 28 points as the Huskies (11-4, 9-1) edged the Golden Bears in overtime of a Central Division game in Canton.
Ashton Cloce scored 17 points for Canton (9-7, 7-3).
OFA 75, MASSENA 35
A 21-point effort from Jackson Jones sent the Blue Devils (10-5, 10-0) past the Red Raiders in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Connor Griffith and MeSean Johnson both scored 15 points and Harry Powers added 12.
Chris McGregor led Massena (6-9, 4-6) with 13 points and Ethan Firnstein contributed 12.
ST. LAWRENCE 64, POTSDAM 45
Cash Feeley led St. Lawrence Central (9-6, 5-4) with 20 points in a Central Division win in Potsdam. Ethan LaRock and Ansen Weegar both scored 11 points.
Aiden Stickles led Potsdam (0-16, 0-11) with 14 points and Noah Dominy supplied 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 51, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 31
Kyla Phelan led host Brushton-Moira (3-11, 3-7) with 17 points in an East Division win over Parishville-Hopkinton. Erin Cromp scored 16 points with Samantha Wells adding 10.
Kelly Bloom led Parishville-Hopkinton (1-14, 1-7) with 11 points.
