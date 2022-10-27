POTSDAM — Brandon Leonard scored in overtime to send No. 4 Chateaugay past top-seeded Lisbon 2-1 in overtime in a Section 10 Class D boys soccer semifinal at Potsdam High School on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (13-5 overall) will meet No. 6 Heuvelton in the championship game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Potsdam High School.
Walker Martin also scored earlier in the game for Chateaugay.
Lucas Graveline scored for the Golden Knights (15-1-1).
HEUVELTON 3, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 2
Jake Venette, Reid Doyle and Chris Ashlaw scored for the Bulldogs (12-5) in a win over No. 2 Parishville-Hopkinton in the other semifinal at Potsdam High School.
Avery Zenger scored both goals for the Panthers (11-5-1).
Ava Hoy picked up 10 kills to lead Canton to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 win over the Blue Devils (7-9, 5-5) in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division match at Ogdensburg.
Laurel Whittier supplied 10 asssists and Emma Logan scored nine points for Canton (14-2, 10-0).
