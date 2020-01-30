CHATEAUGAY — The Chateaugay girls basketball team scored seven points on free throws in overtime to defeat Colton-Pierrepont 52-49 in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game Thursday.
Chloe Champagne led the Bulldogs (8-6 overall, 7-4 division) with 15 points. Adrienne Secore scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Cammi Champagne also scored 11 points.
Isabelle Vaccaro led the Colts (7-9, 4-6) with 11 points.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 66, TUPPER LAKE 10
Grace Plumley led Madrid-Waddington with 14 points in an East Division win over Tupper Lake (1-15, 0-10) in Tupper Lake.
Emma Plumley scored 12 points and Anna Brady added 10 for Madrid-Waddington (14-3, 10-0).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 59, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 27
Emma Russell supplied 21 points to send Brushton-Moira (4-11, 4-7) past Parishville-Hopkinton in an East Division game in Parishville.
Anna Martin added 17 points for Brushton-Moira. Kelly Bloom led Parishville-Hopkinton (1-15, 1-8) with 11 points.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 40, ST. REGIS FALLS 25
Emma Schiavone paced Norwood-Norfolk (11-5, 10-1) with 14 points in an East Division win in St. Regis Falls.
Kaitlyn Arcadi scored 13 for the Saints (7-6, 5-4).
HAMMOND 46, EDWARDS-KNOX 42
Avery Kenyon tallied 14 points and Kelsey Bennett added 13 for the Red Devils (13-1, 9-1) in a West Division win over the Cougars in Hammond.
Lucy Frary scored 15 points for the Cougars (7-6, 5-3).
HARRISVILLE 50, MORRISTOWN 33
Hannah LaPlatney led Harrisville (8-7, 3-5) with 17 points in a West Division win in Morristown.
Harlie Moore tossed in 16 points for the Pirates. Carly Piercey led the Green Rockets (3-15, 0-9) with 10 points.
MASSENA 55, SALMON RIVER 24
Laylah Bingham scored 12 points for Massena (9-7, 7-4) in a Central Division win in Fort Covington.
Kamea Thomas led Salmon River (3-14, 1-10) with eight points.
OFA 57, ST. LAWRENCE 45
A 28-point effort from Emily Farrand gave the Blue Devils (11-4, 7-3) a win over the Larries in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Marissa McLean scored 17 points and Maggi Yandoh added 16 for SLC (8-9, 4-7).
MALONE 57, POTSDAM 31
Madison Ansari scored 24 points for the Huskies (9-6, 7-4) in a Central Division win in Malone.
Leah Gallagher added 19 points for Malone.
Seirra Cummings and Julia Basford both scored 11 points for Potsdam (3-14, 0-11).
