CHATEAUGAY — The Chateaugay girls soccer team moved into first place in the Northern Athletic Conference East Division with a 1-0 victory over rival St. Regis Falls on Monday.
Chloe Champagne’s crossing pass with just under 23 minutes left in regulation set up the game’s only goal, a marker by Jordyn Holbrook, who finished off the pass with a one-timer into the short side of the goal.
After the Bulldogs’ Grace Jarvis gained possession of the ball near the midfield stripe, she sent a pass to Champagne up on the left wing. Champagne controlled the ball just outside of the 18-yard box, served a left-footed kick over the top of the St. Regis Falls defense to the outside of the far post to a wide-open Holbrook for the game’s only score.
The Bulldogs (10-1-2) moved into the division’s top spot with 22 points, one in front of idle Brushton-Moira (10-2-1).
“Chloe, Grace (Jarvis) and Jordyn connected on a really nice run to score our only goal,” said Chateaugay coach Jason LaPlante, whose team’s overall record went to 11-2-2.
“Both teams played well defensively today,” LaPlante said. “We limited their offensive chances and they made things difficult for us.
“We didn’t have Liv (Olivia Cook) today, and then lost Bleak (Anna Bleakley) and Emily (Dibble) during the game, but we had other girls step in and they did a nice job,” LaPlante continued. “Abby Vincent provided us a lot of energy off the bench and Cammi (Champagne) had an extremely solid game in the back.”
Both Anna Bleakley and Emily Dibble sustained injuries during the second half, and they left the game.
n In other girls soccer games, Canton defeated host Ogdensburg Free Academy, 5-0, in Central Division play, while in West Division action, Hammond blanked Morristown, 2-0. In a nonconference tilt, Beekmantown beat Potsdam, 3-1.
IMMACULATE HEART 6, ALEXANDRIA 0
Kate O’Neil scored four goals for the Cavaliers in their nonleague shutout win over Alexandria in Frontier League action at Alexandria Bay.
Three of O’Neil’s goals came in the second half. Estella Renzi and Kaily Montgomery recorded the other two goals for Immaculate Heart Central (5-8-1).
Hallie Bain made four saves in goal for the Purple Ghosts (1-14).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2, LYME 0
Jenna Canipe and Eden Vaughn recorded the Panthers’ only two goals in their “D” Division shutout win over Lyme in Belleville on Sunday.
Sydney Hess made 19 saves for the Panthers (10-1-3, 10-1-3), while Camille Stevenson made 10 saves for Lyme (8-5, 8-5).
