LAKE PLACID — An undefeated Salmon River team didn’t intimidate Clinton Central in the semifinals of the state regional girls hockey championship semifinals Saturday at historic Herb Brooks Arena.
Clinton sophomore Abby Kurdziolek deflected a shot from just inside the blue line by freshman Drew Kopek for the game’s only goal 4 minutes, 45 seconds into the second period as the Section 3 Warriors defeated the Section 10 champion Shamrocks, 1-0.
“We played against them at their place back in December and got a tie so we knew coming in what we were going to be up against,” said Clinton coach Nicole Ruddy. “We also knew we could be competitive.”
Clinton will play for the state title at 6 p.m. today against Williamsville of Section 6 at Brooks Arena. Williamsville defeated Plattsburgh, 7-0 in the other semifinal.
Clinton outshot Salmon River 8-5 during the key second period and the Shamrocks (20-1-2) managed just three more shots in the game.
“This ice surface is really big and I thought the puck was bouncy and we didn’t get the puck to bounce our way when we needed,” said Salmon River coach Kara Newtown. “Our girls have a lot to be proud of. We’ve had a phenomenal season and one loss doesn’t change that.”
Clinton’s Hailey Millington stopped the nine shots she faced while Salmon River senior Carli Cartier posted 18 saves.
BOYS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 4, PLATTSBURGH 3
Jared Showen scored two goals and assisted on another in Salmon River’s four-goal outburst in the second period during a first-round victory in the Salmon River Tournament in Fort Covington.
Cobie Cree added a goal and an assist and Evan Collette also scored for the Shamrocks (8-8). Tim Cook assisted on two goals.
CLARENCE 7, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
Nick Yemma scored three goals and Clarence registered four first-period goals to defeat Norwood-Norfolk in the Salmon River Tournament in Fort Covington. Isaac Petrella made 22 saves for the Red Devils.
Brody VanBuren scored for Norwood-Norfolk (9-6-1) in the third period.
SYRACUSE 5, MASSENA 4
Ryan Durand scored the game-tying goal with 1:24 remaining in regulation and Kaleb Benedict delivered the game-winner on a short-handed shot with 47 seconds left as Syracuse erased Massena’s comeback to win a nonleague game in Massena.
Massena (8-6-1) rallied from two goals down to go ahead 4-3 on a goal by Connor Terry 5:37 into the third period. Nicholas Linstad scored consecutive goals on assists from Caleb D’Arienzo, the first on a power play, to start the second-period rally by the Red Raiders. Zack Monacelli also scored for Massena. Dakota Allen made 38 saves as Massena was outshot 43-21.
Stephen Matro recorded two goals and three assists for Syracuse. Benedict finished with two goals and two assists.
VOLLEYBALL
BEAVER RIVER 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Chelsea Greenwood’s 13 kills helped the top-seeded Beavers sweep the No. 9 Falcons, 25-18, 25-17, 25-23, in a Section 3 Class C quarterfinal in Beaver Falls.
Jaymie Monnat provided 10 kills and Makenna Boliver collected 12 digs and nine kills for Beaver River (15-1), which hosts No. 4 Tully in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
South Lewis finished at 11-8.
SANDY CREEK 3, MCGRAW 0
Deanna Hathway tallied 14 kills, nine service points, six aces, five kills and five assists as the third-seeded Comets swept the No. 6 Eagles, 25-11, 25-11, 25-14, in a Class D quarterfinal at Sandy Creek.
Maiya Hathway collected 27 assists and five service points while Sarah Balcom totaled 16 kills for Sandy Creek (13-5), which plays second-seeded DeRuyter in a semifinal at DeRuyter.
Ashley White posted eight service points, three aces and three assists for McGraw (8-9).
INDOOR TRACK
SOUTH LEWIS WINS C/D TITLE
South Lewis recorded wins in three events to claim the Section 3 Class C/D team title for the fifth time in eight years, at SRC Arena in Syracuse.
Lexi Bernard won the 1,000 meters while Hannah Ielfield took first in the 1,500 for South Lewis. The 3,200 relay of Brynn Bernard, Chloe Seller, Mallory Kraeger and Aaliyah Williams was victorious in the 3,200 relay.
In Class B2, the 1,600 relay of Kaylee Haynes, Julia Largett, Karsyn Burnash and Julia Garvin took first for South Jefferson. Elise Hill won the wheelchair events of the 55, 300 and shot put.
The 3,200 relay of Brayden Poste, Collin Stafford, Shane Sweredoski and Noah Edick won for South Lewis in Class C/D. Spencer Zeltmann won the triple jump for South Jefferson in Class B2.
WRESTLING
GENERAL BROWN WINS CLASS C TITLE
Chandler Moody (145 pounds), Joshua Bonham-Kovalik (152) and Nick Rogers (220) each won their respective weight classes to help the Lions to the Section 3 Class C team title at Canastota.
Ryan McManaman (99), Jared Hoard (113), Chester Grazier (132) and David O’Neil (138) each placed second while Sheamus Devine (152) and Aiden McConnell (195) were third.
Phoenix placed second and Cazenovia was third in the team standings.
INDIAN RIVER TAKES 2ND
Brady Lynch (99 pounds), Parker Ashley (113) and Logan Patterson (126) each won their brackets as the Warriors were second in the Section 3 Class A tournament at Watertown.
Alex Booth (120), Ethen Garrison (126) and Aiden Poe (170) were second while Kane Lynch (106), Jake Whitmore (182) and Davin Dewaine (220) were third for Indian River.
Carthage got wins from Thomas Albright (182) and Fombo Azah (195). Shay Sinitiere (99) and Collin Null (285) each took second while Frank Downing (113) and Justin Begley (120) both took third for the Comets, who were third overall.
Jack Clough (106) and Cain Roberts (182) each took second for Watertown while Adam Ortega (152) and Gabe Lajoie (160) each placed third. The host Cyclones finished seventh behind team champion Fulton.
SPARTANS SECOND IN CLASS B
Najuan Williams (113 pounds), Marshall Coe (160), Anthony Rasmussen (182) and Tyler Mousaw (195) each took their respective divisions as the Spartans placed second in the Class B tournament at Ilion.
Chase Lawton (99) took second while Justin Thayer (170) got third place.
Host Central Valley Academy won the team title.
BEAVERS EARN SECOND IN CLASS D
Beaver River’s Ryan Everson won the title at 195 pounds as it placed second in the Class D tournament at Sherburne-Earlville.
Trevor Waugh (99), Andre Lyndaker (113), Andrew Walseman (120), Connor Everson (145) each placed second while Chase Cardinal (170) was third for the Beavers.
Lowville placed third and registered wins from Micah Roes (126) and Devin Runner (145). Michael Hamburg (138) and Carl Hoppel (152) each finished second while Trevor Lawton (106) was third for the Red Raiders.
Wins by Cody Greene (138) and Branton Carpenter (152) helped South Lewis to sixth place. Owen Highers (170) and Brady Vosburg (195) were runners-up for the Falcons.
Chase Nevills (99) won his weight class for ninth-place Copenhagen. Dylan Petrie was second at 132 and Riley Dalrymple took third at 113 for the Golden Knights.
