WATERTOWN — Jack Clough scored four goals and assisted on another and Mick O’Donnell totaled a goal and four assists to propel Watertown’s boys lacrosse team to a 17-5 victory over Thousand Islands on Saturday in a Frontier League game.
Jamir Mintz-Pauling contributed two goals and an assist for the Cyclones (10-2 overall, 8-0 league), who secured at least a tie for the league title.
Nico Spaziani and Kyan Combs each tallied a pair of goals for Watertown, which has now won four consecutive league titles.
Morgan Fox scored a goal and assisted on another for the Vikings (2-9, 1-6).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 16, OSWEGO 5
Ethan Hopkins generated 10 points, including five goals, to spark the Spartans to a nonleague victory over the Buccaneers (2-9) in Oswego.
Chase Waite contributed three goals and an assist for South Jefferson (5-7) and Noah Abbott contributed two goals and two assists. Cobin O’Brien supplied two goals and an assist for the Spartans and Adam Pooler scored a pair of goals.
GENERAL BROWN 16, HOLLAND PATENT 1
Gabe Malcolm totaled eight points, including five goals, to lift the visiting Lions to victory over the Golden Knights in a nonleague game.
Carter Hunt scored three goals and assisted on three others for General Brown (6-5) and Luke Dupee contributed two goals and four assists. Also for the Lions, Sheamus Devine supplied three goals and an assist, Ethan McConnell tallied a goal and three assists and Julian St. Croix generated two goals and two assists.
SYRACUSE 15, INDIAN RIVER 9
Patrick Boyle totaled five goals and two assists and Owen Burns tallied four goals and two assists to pace host Syracuse past the Warriors in a nonleague game.
Tyler Hale contributed four goals for Syracuse (9-5).
Ethan Petrus generated three goals and an assist for Indian River (2-9) and Riley Alexander and Connor McMahon each chipped in two goals and an assist.
■ In Northern Athletic Conference boys lacrosse, Ogdensburg Free Academy blanked Malone, 18-0. Potsdam edged Colton-Pierrepont 9-8, Salmon River topped Canton, 17-8, and St. Lawrence Central bested Plattsburgh, 12-5 in a nonleague game.
GIRLS LACROSSE
INDIAN RIVER 16, CLINTON 2
Michaela Delles, who tallied eight goals and an assist, and Ravan Marsell (four goals, five assists) each totaled nine points as the Warriors downed the Raiders in a nonleague game in Philadelphia.
Keera LaLonde supplied two goals and three assists and Kallie Delles chipped in two goals and an assist for Indian River (10-2) against Clinton (2-6).
WATERTOWN 12, RFA 2
Sienna Virga generated three goals and an assist and Alex Macutek scored three goals as the Cyclones defeated the Black Knights in a nonleague game in Watertown.
Olivia Macutek supplied two goals and two assists for Watertown (7-5), Alena Clough scored a pair of goals and goalie Ava Virga made eight saves against Rome Free Academy 6-3).
GENERAL BROWN 18, OSWEGO 11
Trinity Stowell scored six goals and assisted on two others and Ava Dupee supplied four goals and three assists as the Lions topped the Buccaneers (9-4) in a nonleague game in Dexter.
Cameryn Case contributed two goals and three assists for General Brown (4-8) and Alivia Cross and Morgan Dillenback each scored a pair of goals.
BASEBALL
CARTHAGE 4, WATERTOWN 0
Alex Fargo scattered six hits to record a complete-game victory as the Comets blanked the Cyclones in an “A” Division game at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown.
Alex Mono doubled, singled and knocked in two runs for Carthage (6-5, 5-4) and Mason Moser collected a pair of doubles.
Jacob Hinkal singled twice for Watertown (2-6, 2-5) and Eddie Hayden doubled.
BEAVER RIVER 10-6, SOUTH LEWIS 0-3
Winning pitchers Jake Boliver and Cooper Joslin recorded 15 and 18 strikeouts, respectively, to back the Beavers to a sweep of the Falcons in a “C” Division doubleheader in Beaver Falls.
Boliver spun a one-hitter and retired 15 of 16 batters in the first game, which was shortened to five innings because of a mercy rule for Beaver River (13-0, 12-0).
Kade Schneider doubled, singled, drove in a run and swiped two bases for the Beavers in the opener, and Brit Dicob singled, knocked in a pair of runs and stole three bases.
Aidan McGuire broke up Boliver’s perfect-game bid with a leadoff double in the fifth inning for South Lewis (5-7, 5-6).
In the second game, Joslin allowed four hits over 6 2/3 innings and Kadin Martin recorded the save.
Dicob hit a solo home run and Schneider singled, scored two runs and stole a pair of bases.
Jacob Exford doubled and drove in a run for South Lewis and Eric Kraeger doubled.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 12, SACKETS HARBOR 1 (5)
Winning pitcher Brittan Cross tossed a three-hitter, striking out 13 batters in a complete-game effort as the Panthers topped the visiting Patriots in a “D” Division game shortened to five innings.
Evan Howard singled twice and drove in three runs for Belleville Henderson (7-2).
Gannon Brunet doubled, singled and knocked in a run for Sackets Harbor (1-9, 1-8).
LOWVILLE 11, SANDY CREEK 5
Brendan Hamburg went 3-for-4, including a double, drove in two runs and scored three to pace the Red Raiders to victory over the Comets in a division crossover game at Sandy Creek.
Brody Brown doubled and singled and Dawson Cole, Logan Watson and Ryan Larkins each singled twice for Lowville (7-4) against Sandy Creek (4-6).
■ Also in FL play on Saturday, South Jefferson defeated Indian River, 9-5, in a division crossover game in Adams.
SALMON RIVER 4, CANTON 3
Winning pitcher Kade Cook outdueled David Zuhlsdorf as the Shamrocks edged the Golden Bears in an NAC Central Division game at Canton.
Cook also doubled to account for the lone hit for Salmon River (4-0) against Canton (2-4).
■ Also in NAC play, Norwood-Norfolk defeated St. Lawrence Central, 16-2, Tupper Lake topped Madrid-Waddington, 18-12, and Malone edged Gouverneur, 3-2.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 21-10, LOWVILLE 7-1
Zach Blevins totaled five hits, drove in four runs and scored six runs to lift the Spartans to a sweep of the Red Raiders in a FL “B” Division doubleheader in Lowville on Friday.
Blevins singled three times in the first game, which was shortened to five innings, and then doubled twice and drove in four runs in the nightcap.
Also for the Spartans, Evan Widrick collected four hits in two games, including a pair of doubles, and drove in six runs while scoring four times.
Jack Buckingham, who pitched a complete game, struck out eight to win the second game, also totaled three hits, including a double, in the first game.
Brendan Hamburg tallied three hits, including a double, and drove in a run for Lowville (6-4).
SOFTBALL
GENERAL BROWN 8, BEAVER RIVER 1
Riley Lomber hurled a complete game three-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Lions beat the Beavers in crossover play at Beaver Falls.
Harlie Peters doubled and drove in two runs for General Brown (8-3, 7-3).
Ella St. Croix, Rachel LaBrake and Aubrie Monnat each singled for Beaver River (4-6).
SANDY CREEK 7, SOUTH LEWIS 5
Madison Darling went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Comets as they held off the Falcons for a “C” Division win at Turin.
Scout Preston added three hits and an RBI for Sandy Creek (9-1, 9-0). Liadan McAleese went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for South Lewis (3-8, 3-6).
SACKETS HARBOR 10-7, COPENHAGEN 0-1
Natalie Gibbons recorded 22 strikeouts in two games to set the career record for strikeouts with 375 as the Patriots swept the Golden Knights in a “D” Division doubleheader at Copenhagen.
Gibbons also hit a three-run triple in the opener, while Kendall Bisbor supplied six hits over two games for Sackets Harbor (8-3).
Alyssa Fitzpatrick broke up a perfect game with a hit in game one for Copenhagen (3-9, 2-7).
n Alexandria shutout Lyme, 7-0, in a “D” Division game.
GOUVERNEUR 15, MALONE 0
Renissa Richards hurled an 11-strikeout shutout and went 3-for-4 as the Wildcats blanked the Huskies in an NAC Central Division game at Gouverneur.
Elizabeth Riutta doubled twice and singled for Gouverneur (5-2).
Alexa St. Hiliare singled for the lone Malone (5-7, 5-5) hit.
EDWARDS-KNOX 6, WATERTOWN 0
Cadey Wheat struck out 18 as the Cougars beat the host Cyclones in the final of the Cyclones Booster Club Tournament.
Wheat also recorded two hits for Edwards-Knox (5-2).
Montanna Evans registered a pair of hits for Watertown (4-6).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 14, HERMON-DEKALB 2 (6)
Jaselyn Nolder drove in three runs as the Panthers beat the Green Demons to get third place at the Cyclones Booster Club Tournament in Watertown.
Neva Bettinger contributed a pair of RBIs for Belleville Henderson (4-6). Emrie Vanbrocklin brought in both runs for Hermon-DeKalb (0-4).
WATERTOWN 6, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 5
Evans broke a fifth-inning tie with a solo home run as the host Cyclones beat the Panthers in the first round of the Cyclones Booster Club Tournament.
Haylie Thorpe supplied two hits for Watertown.
Jaselyn Nolder posted three hits, including a triple, for Belleville Henderson.
EDWARDS-KNOX 9, HERMON-DEKALB 2
Wheat struck out 11 and allowed one hit in five innings as the Cougars advanced past the Green Demons in the Cyclone Booster Club Tournament in Watertown.
Lily Lottie singled three times for Edwards-Knox.
INDIAN RIVER 21, HARRISVILLE 16
Bella Davis plated four runs and recorded three hits as the Warriors outslugged the Pirates (1-3) for a nonleague victory in Harrisville.
Alyssa Ojeda and Madison Hoover each brought home three runs for Indian River (5-4).
WEST GENESEE 20, S. JEFFERSON 9
Alanna Bowman and Makayla Dunham each homered twice as the Wildcats topped the Spartans in a nonleague matchup at Adams.
Madeleine Barstow racked up three RBIs for West Genesee (7-5). Bryanna Moroughan smacked two home runs and added three RBIs for South Jefferson (9-1).
