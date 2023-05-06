WATERTOWN — Jack Clough scored four goals and assisted on another and Mick O’Donnell totaled a goal and four assists to propel Watertown’s boys lacrosse team to a 17-5 victory over Thousand Islands on Saturday in a Frontier League game.

Jamir Mintz-Pauling contributed two goals and an assist for the Cyclones (10-2 overall, 8-0 league), who secured at least a tie for the league title.

