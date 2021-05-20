CARTHAGE — Jack Clough scored six goals to propel Watertown’s boys lacrosse team to a 13-4 triumph over Carthage in a Frontier League game Thursday.
Vince Lavarnway totaled three goals and an assist for the Cyclones (6-2, 4-1), Kyan Combs scored a pair of goals and Mick O’Donnell tallied a goal and two assists.
Goalie Evan Richardson made 10 saves for Watertown, which led 8-3 at halftime.
Carter Kempney scored three goals to pace the Comets (4-3, 4-2).
GENERAL BROWN 14, INDIAN RIVER 13 (OT)
Gabe Malcolm scored with 51 seconds remaining in overtime, with Kaleb Natati assisting, as the Lions edged the Warriors in a FL game in Dexter.
Corey O’Connor scored five goals to pace General Brown (7-3, 6-1), Jaren Peckham totaled a goal and four assists and Hayden Coney scored three goals.
Anthony Kemp and Morgan Milkowich each tallied two goals and an assist for the Lions, and Malcolm finished with a goal and an assist.
Goalie Joe Clement made 11 saves for General Brown.
Connor McMahon scored a pair of goals, including tallying the tying goal with 48 seconds remaining in regulation for Indian River (4-3, 3-3).
Rowan Marsell totaled 11 points, including five goals, Joe Petrus scored three goals and goalie Craig Cratsenberg finished with 14 saves.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 15, LOWVILLE 1
The Spartans (2-4, 2-3) defeated the Red Raiders (0-2) in a FL game in Adams.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 23, INDIAN RIVER 2
Madelyn Barney totaled nine points, including scoring five goals, to help pace the Spartans to a FL win over the Warriors in Adams.
Romi LaClair tallied two goals and assisted on two others for South Jefferson (9-1, 7-0), Julia Garvin collected two goals and two assists and Karsyn Burnash scored three goals against Indian River (3-6, 1-6).
Jordyn Badalato and Ruby LaClair each contributed two goals and an assist for the Spartans, and Hannah Hopkins and Kia Berie scored two goals each.
BASEBALL
INDIAN RIVER 14, GENERAL BROWN 2
Owen Frans went 4-for-5 and drove in a run to spark the Warriors to a division crossover win over the Lions in Dexter.
Cooper Sweeney went 3-for-4 and knocked in two runs for Indian River (3-3) and Reshawn Prince and Chase Prince collected two hits each.
SOFTBALL
GENERAL BROWN 16, SOUTH LEWIS 15
Kori Nichols tripled, singled and drove in four runs as General Brown rallied from a five-run deficit by scoring seven times in the seventh to pull out the crossover victory in Turin.
General Brown trailed 14-9 going into the top of the seventh before rallying, then held off South Lewis, which scored once in the bottom of the seventh.
Harlie Peters reached base three times on a single and two walks and drove in a run for the Lions (7-2, 6-2). Riley Lomber added a single and an RBI.
Brooke Platt went 3-for-5 with two doubles for South Lewis (6-5, 5-3).
CARTHAGE 9, SACKETS HARBOR 4
Kiannah Ward slammed two home runs and drove in four and Kadince Bach struck out three en route to the victory as the Comets won a nonleague game at Carthage.
Ward added a single, stole a base and scored three times. Shantel Cox tripled, singled and drove in a run for Carthage (5-4). Kailey Moser went 2-for-3 with a stolen base.
Savanah Chiodi went 4-for-4 for Sackets Harbor (4-6) with an RBI and four stolen bases.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
INDIAN RIVER 80, WATERTOWN 59
Makenzie Adams leapt to victories in the high jump, 100- and 400-meter hurdles, and Jaylynn Stark added two individual wins and an appearance on a winning relay as Indian River topped Watertown in Philadelphia.
Stark captured the 100 and 400 races and helped the 1,600 relay to victory for Indian River (1-2). Cassidy Cook contributed wins in the shot put and discus for the Warriors.
Anna Kenepp picked up two victories for Watertown (0-3), in the 800 and pole vault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.