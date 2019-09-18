MASSENA — Brothers Tim and Kade Cook worked together to score the only goal of the game as Salmon River defeated Massena 1-0 in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division boys soccer game Tuesday.
Tim, a senior, scored off a corner kick from Cade, a freshman, in the 66th minute for the Shamrocks (5-2 overall, 3-0 division). John Miller made nine saves to shut out the Red Raiders (1-3-1, 1-2-1).
MALONE 5, CANTON 0
Zach Barkman stopped four shots as the Huskies defeated the Golden Bears (3-3-1, 2-1-1) in a Central Division game in Malone.
Trent King scored twice for Malone (4-3, 2-1). Hans Schumacher and Jake Van Steenburg each provided one goal and one assist and Ryan Johnston added another goal.
OFA 2, POTSDAM 1
Connor Griffith scored the game-winning goal in the 63rd minute to send Ogdensburg Free Academy (2-3-2, 1-1-2) to victory in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Griffith also assisted on a goal from Holden Woods in the 22nd. Patrick Davis scored in the sixth minute for Potsdam (2-4, 0-4).
CHATEAUGAY 9, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
Logan Secore recorded two goals and an assist to send the Bulldogs (3-2, 2-1) past the Saints in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Jonah McDonald recorded one goal and one assist and Walker Martin, Chase Thomas, Jed McDonald, Jeremyah Johnston, Matthew Beaudin and Aiden Tam all added single goals.
Evan Sharlow scored for the Saints (0-5, 0-4).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0
John McCall scored on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute to start the Yellowjackets on their way to a win over the Larries (2-2) in an East Division game in Madrid. Kyle Stone also scored for Madrid-Waddington (4-2, 4-1).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 8, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Peyton Snell scored five goals and added an assist to lead the Panthers past the Flyers (0-6, 0-5) in an East Division game in Norwood.
Brendan Phippen scored twice and Brandon Wilkes added another goal for the Panthers (4-0). Caleb Knowles made eight saves for the shutout.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
George Webb made four saves to send the Panthers past the Colts (3-1, 2-1) in an East Division game in South Colton. Justin Kennedy scored off a pass from Kalub Langdon in the 24th minute for the Panthers (3-3, 2-2).
LISBON 1, HARRISVILLE 0
Griffin Walker scored on a breakaway in the 18th minute to send Lisbon past Harrisville (3-2-1, 2-1) in a West Division game in Harrisville.
Hayden McBath made three saves for the Golden Knights (6-0, 4-0).
HERMON-DEKALB 2, HEUVELTON 1 (OT)
Kevin Joy scored 77 seconds into overtime to lead the Demons (2-3, 1-2) past the Bulldogs in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Peyton Hamilton scored in the 70th minute to send the game to overtime. Braeden Free scored for the Bulldogs (1-5, 0-3).
HAMMOND 4, GOUVERNEUR 2
Nate Jewett scored two goals to send the Red Devils (3-3) to victory in a nonleague game in Hammond.
Tyler Flemming and Cody Howard also scored for Hammond. Ethan Fitzgerald and Garrett Leclair scored for the Wildcats (0-5).
SWIMMING
MALONE 94, GOUVERNEUR 69
Madison West won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle to send the Huskies (2-1, 2-0) past the Wildcats (1-2, 1-1) in Gouverneur. Hailey Morriessiey won the 200 and 500 freestyles for Gouverneur.
CANTON 63, MASSENA 31
Emily Wentworth and Julia Domena each won two events as the Golden Bears won their 96th straight meet, defeating the Red Raiders (1-1) in Massena.
Wentworth won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle for Canton (2-0) and Domena won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
FLYERS WIN TWICE
Clayton Reed finished second overall to lead the Flyers (2-) to a 20-41 win over the Wildcats and a win over an incomplete Blue Devils squad in an NAC meet in Norwood.
Cole Siebels led Gouverneur (1-1) by finishing first overall. Reed was followed by teammates Levi Sochia, Layton Colbert, Michael Richards and Owen Haas.
CANTON SWEEPS
Nicholas Lyndaker won his first varsity race to send Canton (2-0) to an 18-37 win over host Salmon River and a 17-28 win over Brushton-Moira. Salmon River defeated Brushton-Moira 22-33.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
ROYCE LEADS CANTON
Claira Royce finished first to send Canton to a 15-44 win over Brushton-Moira and a 15-50 win over host Salmon River. The Panthers beat Salmon River 15-50. Royce was followed by teammate Arianna Whittaker.
FLYERS TAKE TWO
Maddie Dinneen finished first overall as host Norwood-Norfolk edged Gouverneur and defeated an incomplete squad from OFA.
Sharon Colbert was second for the Flyers and Gouverneur was led by a third-place finish from Rikki Griffith.
