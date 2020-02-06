POTSDAM — Tim Cook Jr. scored three goals to lead the Salmon River boys hockey team to a 4-1 win over Potsdam in a Northern Athletic Conference intradivision game Wednesday night.
The Sandstoners (3-8-2 overall, 2-2-1 division) struck first with a power-play goal from Logan McCargar at 7 minutes, 8 seconds of the first period.
Cook tied the game for Salmon River (6-8, 4-5) at 10:27 and added two more goals in the third period. Luke Miller scored the go-ahead goal at 4:48 of the second.
OFA 7, ISLANDERS 1
Karson LaRose scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the Blue Devils (12-4-1, 7-3) past the Islanders in a Division II contest in Ogdensburg.
Landin McDonald also scored two goals for OFA while Tim McLellan, Stephen Morley and Derek Barr added single goals.
Joe Papin scored for the Islanders (4-12, 2-7).
IMMACULATE HEART 3, LIVERPOOL 3
Coming off a timeout and face off in their defensive zone, with less than a minute to go in the game, Liverpool’s Connor Boland found IHC’s net for a game tying goal. The two Section 3 Division I teams would finish tied in Watertown.
Garrett Hudon and Kyle Hughes scored the first two goals of the first period for Immaculate Heart Central (4-11-1, 2-8-1). David Jenner scored IHC’s third goal a minute and 49 seconds into the second period.
Liverpool (6-9-3, 3-6-1) scored one goal in each period, their first two came from Cole Broughton and Anthony Bentley.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SANDY CREEK 52, LAFARGEVILLE 42
Zach Paternoster finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Comets to a 10-point win over Frontier League “D” Division opponent LaFargeville in LaFargeville.
Mason Ennist also finished with a double-double for the Comets (3-11, 3-9), he had 14 points and 13 rebounds.
LaFargeville (6-10, 5-9) was led by Wyatt Parliament who scored 19 points.
GENERAL BROWN 60, SOUTH JEFFERSON 51
De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown finished with 19 points and six rebounds to help the Lions defeat the Spartans in a Frontier League “B” Division game in Adams.
Cory Smith recorded 13 points while Nate Heller finished 10 for the Lions (14-3, 8-2). Curtis Staie and Jackson Worden each had 12 points for the Spartans (4-13, 4-8).
SACKETS HARBOR 61, SOUTH LEWIS 54
Ryan Green netted 29 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, as the Patriots beat the Falcons in crossover play at Turin.
Dominick Sprague added eight points for Sackets Harbor (11-6, 8-6).
Ian Anderson also scored 29 points for South Lewis (8-10, 7-8).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 56, ALEXANDRIA 20
Kyle Moyer put up 14 points in the Panthers’ “D” Division victory over the Purple Ghosts in Belleville.
The senior also had five steals and five rebounds while Jeremy McGrath scored 12 points for Belleville Henderson (5-11, 5-10).
CHATEAUGAY 71, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 59
Jonah McDonald became Chateaugay’s all-time leading scorer with 39 points in an East Division win over the Panthers (11-5, 7-4) in Brushton.
McDonald, who also made 10 steals, now has 1,843 career points, breaking the record of 1,876 set by Mackenzie Patnode in 2000.
Walker Martin added 17 points for the Bulldogs (18-0, 12-0).
Parker Bassett scored 17 points and Logan Bassett added 13 for the Panthers. Justin Kennedy scored 12 points and Eli Russell supplied 11.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 53, ST. REGIS FALLS 45
Lawson Snell led the Panthers (6-12, 5-8) with 17 points in an East Division win over St. Regis Falls in Parishville.
Peyton Snell scored 14 points and Burt Chevier added 10.
Derek Prevost picked up 28 points for the Saints (2-12, 2-9) and Coalby Cox added 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 66, CARTHAGE 18
Adrien LaMora scored 21 points as the Warriors downed the Comets (2-14, 2-8) in a Frontier League “A” Division game in Philadelphia.
Madison Staples added 12 points for Indian River (8-9, 5-4).
LOWVILLE 50, WATERTOWN 19
Emma Dening’s 14 points led the Red Raiders to a crossover win against the host Cyclones.
Sara Wood collected 13 points for Lowville (15-3, 9-1) and Tatum Overton scored 11 points for Watertown (2-14, 1-9).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 68, CANTON 43
Jackie Piddock powered the Spartans with 25 points in their nonleague victory over the Golden Bears (15-3) in Adams.
Abby Piddock chipped in 14 points for South Jefferson (13-2).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 38, COLTON-PIERREPONT 26
Emma Plumley scored 10 points and Alexis Sullivan added nine to send the Yellowjackets (16-3, 12-0) past the Colts in an East Division game in Colton.
Kiana Hogle led the Colts (8-10, 5-7) with 13 points.
OFA 49, POTSDAM 20
Gabrielle Morley supplied 13 points to lead the Blue Devils past the Sandstoners (3-16, 0-13) in a Central Division contest in Potsdam.
Riley Hough scored 11 points for the Blue Devils (12-5, 8-4).
CHATEAUGAY 64, CHAZY 9
Anna Bleakley paced the Bulldogs (11-6) with 17 points in a nonleague rout of host Chazy. Cammi Champagne scored 11 points and Chloe Champagne added 10.
VOLLEYBALL
CARTHAGE 3, ROME FREE ACADEMY 0
Mikenzie Martens posted 15 kills, nine digs and eight service points as the top-seeded Comets swept the No. 8 Black Knights, 25-21, 25-20, 29-27, in a Section 3 Class A quarterfinal at Carthage.
Laura Albright totaled 15 digs and seven kills, while Liya Mace dished out 33 assists for Carthage (18-0), which plays fourth-seeded New Hartford in a semifinal with date and time to be determined.
Rome Free Academy wraps up the season at 9-10.
NEW HARTFORD 3, INDIAN RIVER 0
Kaila Gilpatric generated 16 service points, 10 kills, five digs and four aces, but the fifth-seeded Warriors fell to the No. 4 Spartans 25-22, 26-24, 25-20, in Class A quarterfinal at New Hartford.
Sydney O’Melia registered 25 assists, 15 digs and four kills, Alexis Cruz recorded 15 kills and Cassidy Deuink added 26 digs for Indian River (11-7).
COOPERSTOWN 3, LOWVILLE 2
Cassie Jacobsen totaled 13 kills and nine digs, but the No. 12 Red Raiders couldn’t hold off the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes, 20-25, 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24, in a Class C first-round match at Cooperstown.
Hannah Gyore collected 21 assists and 10 digs, Grace Myers tallied 22 digs and five kills while Alyssa O’Connor netted 21 digs for Lowville (6-12).
Cooperstown (13-4) plays No. 4 Tully in a quarterfinal game with date and time to be determined.
WRESTLING
GOUVERNEUR 39, MALONE 33
Carter Baer (145 pounds), Joseph Cummings (152) and Tyler Tupper (182) won by pin for the Wildcats (7-1, 7-0) in an NAC meet in Gouverneur.
Alfred MacNeill (160), Alex Boyea (170), Lucas Martin (132) and Logan Robideau picked up pins for the Huskies (2-5).
Also on Wednesday in Ogdensburg, Canton defeated the Blue Devils 54-25 and Massena defeated OFA 42-24.
