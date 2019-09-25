CHATEAUGAY — Olivia Cook scored off a pass from Chloe Champagne in the 92nd minute to give the Chateaugay girls soccer team a 3-2 overtime victory over Parishville-Hopkinton in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game Tuesday.
Anna Bleakley scored in the 76th minute to tie the game for the Bulldogs (6-1-2 overall, 5-0-2 division). Avery Tam also scored for Chateaugay.
Kelsey Farnsworth and Kelly Bloom scored for the Panthers (4-3).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 4, TUPPER LAKE 1
Emma Russell scored two goals to lead the Panthers (7-2-1, 7-1-1) past the Lumberjacks in an East Division game in Brushton.
Teaghan Phelan and Anna Martin also scored for Brushton-Moira.
Izabella Stalhammar scored for the Lumberjacks (1-5-1, 0-5-1).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 4, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
Alexis Sullivan scored a goal and assisted on the other three to send the Yellowjackets (1-5-2, 1-5-1) past the Saints in an East Division game in Madrid.
Jaelynn Uppstrom, Cassidy Hargrave and Laney Tiernan also scored for Madrid-Waddington. Kaitlyn Arcadi scored for the Saints (2-7).
CANTON 2, SALMON RIVER 0
Abbi Dent stopped seven shots to send the Golden Bears past the Shamrocks (1-6-1, 1-5) in a Central Division game in Canton.
Meghan Laflair and Katie Chisholm scored for Canton (3-4, 3-2).
GOUVERNEUR 2, OFA 0
Shacoria Jackson supplied four saves as Gouverneur shut out Ogdensburg Free Academy (2-5-2, 1-4-2) in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Riley Storrin and Torie Salisbury scored for Gouverneur (5-1-1, 5-0-1).
POTSDAM 3, MALONE 0
Taylor Benda made three saves to lead the Sandstoners past the Huskies (3-5-1, 3-3-1) in a Central Division game in Malone.
Sophia Janoyan led Potsdam (6-2, 5-1) with two goals and Kennedy Emerson also scored.
MASSENA 2, ST. LAWRENCE 2 (OT)
Celeste Gardner scored two goals in the last eight minutes to help St. Lawrence Central (0-6-2, 0-5-1) tie Massena in a Central Division game in Massena.
Laylah Bingham and Elizabeth Rogers scored to give Massena (5-3, 5-2) a two-goal lead.
In West Division girls soccer games, Harrisville defeated Morristown 2-1, Hammond beat Hermon-DeKalb 6-1, and Heuvelton topped Edwards-Knox 1-0. No other information was reported by coaches.
CROSS COUNTRY
DINNEEN BREAKS RECORD
Norwood-Norfolk’s Madelyn Dinneen won the Gouverneur Invitational with a course record of 20 minutes, 2.68 seconds, breaking the mark set by Canton’s Laura Pierce by 13 seconds.
The Flyers won the girls team title with 45 points. Potsdam was second with 56, followed by Gouverneur at 57.
Norwood-Norfolk also won the boys race with 39 points. Canton was second with 64 and Malone was third with 66.
Malone’s Dylan Perry won the boys race followed by Canton’s Robert Reed.
VOLLEYBALL
POTSDAM 3, CANTON 2
Sydney Lorenc produced 19 kills and Gretchen Warner added 18 for Canton (3-3, 1-2) in a 14-25, 28-26, 15-25, 25-20, 25-22 loss to host Potsdam (4-1, 2-1) in a West Division match. Kelsea Whittier added 38 assists for Potsdam.
In another West Division match, Ogdensburg Free Academy beat Madrid-Waddington, 3-1, in Madrid.
MALONE 3, TUPPER LAKE 0
Malone delivered a sweep of Tupper Lake in an East Division match, winning 25-13, 25-14, 25-20 in Malone.
Alexandria Secore supplied 16 points, three aces and four kills for the Huskies (3-3, 2-2). Mackenzie Lane and Cathleen Bonville added 10 points apiece with Lane adding nine kills and four assists. Bonville had seven assists.
CHATEAUGAY 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Alexis Monette compiled 13 service points, four aces and 12 assists as Chateaugay improved to 4-0 with the 25-15, 25-18, 25-11 East Division victory.
Ayana Adams added 12 points and led the Bulldogs with 16 kills. Chloe Boyea finished with nine service points and 10 assists.
SALMON RIVER 3, MASSENA 1
Kendall Jock finished with 16 points and four kills as Salmon River rallied from losing the first set to beat host Massena, 17-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-15.
Rylie Gray added 11 points and nine kills and Tyana Bendict supplied 12 points, four kills and four blocks for the Shamrocks. Kylee Smoke contributed nine points and nine assists and Halle Lazore 11 assists.
GIRLS SWIMMING
CANTON 122, POTSDAM 48
Canton won its 95th straight Section 10 dual meet in a victory over host Potsdam.
In another match, St. Lawrence Central won a nonleague contest against Gouverneur, 104-64.
No additional details were reported.
