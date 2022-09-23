ADAMS — Jude Cook scored with one second left in regulation as the South Jefferson boys soccer team edged Salmon River, 1-0, for a nonleague victory Friday night.
Regan Lawlee assisted on the game-winning goal and Evan Widrick made seven saves for the Spartans (7-0-1 overall).
The Shamrocks dropped to 6-2 overall.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 2, St. LAWRENCE 1 (OT)
Oliver Johnson scored in overtime after a direct kick from Cody Francis to lead the Colts (5-1-1, 3-1) past the Larries in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Johnson scored the tying goal in the 69th minute.
Charlie Down scored for the Larries (1-7, 1-4) in the 44th minute.
CARTHAGE 5, SOUTH JEFFERSON 2
Layla Craig generated two goals and two assists as the Comets topped the Spartans for their first win of the season in a crossover matchup at Carthage.
Aliyah Escudero also scored twice for Carthage (1-6, 1-5).
Reese Widrick posted two goals for South Jefferson (0-6).
BEAVER RIVER 4, ALEXANDRIA 0
Kaylee Zehr’s hat trick powered the Beavers’ crossover victory over the Purple Ghosts (1-6) in Alexandria.
Brenna Mast chipped in a goal and an assist for Beaver River (8-0).
SACKETS HARBOR 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Alberte Hors netted two goals as the Patriots topped the Vikings in crossover play at Sackets Harbor.
Lily Green added a goal and Olivia Derouin made two saves for Sackets Harbor (2-6, 2-4).
Delaney Wiley collected 14 saves for Thousand Islands (2-6-1, 2-6-0).
Hailee Manning scored two goals to lead the Red Devils past the Bulldogs (1-3-1, 1-2) in a West Division game in Hammond.
Ava Howie, Laurell Vinch and Brianna McRoberts also scored for Hammond (4-2-1, 3-1-1). Landree Kenyon made 17 saves for the shutout.
