COPENHAGEN — Riley Dalrymple scored a goal late in the second half to pull Copenhagen’s girls soccer team into a 1-1 tie with Belleville Henderson on Monday in a meeting of unbeaten teams in the Frontier League’s “D” Division.
Dalrymple’s goal came in 75th minute for the Golden Knights (6-0-1) and goalie Olivia Buckley finished with three saves.
Breanna Scofield scored in the seventh minute for the Panthers (6-0-2) and goalie Sydney Hess was credited with 16 saves.
LYME 4, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Calandria LaFontaine totaled one assist and one goal in the Indians’ shutout division crossover win over the Falcons in Turin.
Along with LaFontaine, Simarra Willett, Olivia Osaskalo and Kaitlyn Weston scored goals for the Indians (6-2-0).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 1, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Shannon Corbett scored in the 37th minute, with Rylee Dombach assisting, as the Vikings edged the Patriots in an interdivisional game in Clayton.
Goalie Delaney Wiley made four saves to record the shutout for Thousand Islands.
Murielle Fedorko finished with eight stops for Sackets Harbor.
BEAVER RIVER 4, LAFARGEVILLE 2
Kaylee Zehr scored a goal and assisted on another as the Beavers rallied to post a division crossover win against the Red Knights at Beaver River.
Emma Roggie, Brenna Mast and Lauren Steiner contributed a goal each for Beaver River (5-3, 4-3).
Kamyrn Barnes tallied a goal and an assist for LaFargeville.
LOWVILLE 3, INDIAN RIVER 0
Hannah Freeman scored a pair of goals in the first half to spark the Red Raiders to an interdivisional win over the Warriors in Philadelphia.
Sara Wood tallied a goal in the second half for Lowville (5-2-1, 3-0-1) and goalie Olivia Brandel made three saves to record the shutout against Indian River (2-4-1, 1-3-1).
CARTHAGE 2, GENERAL BROWN 0
Emily Mueller scored twice for the Comets in their shutout crossover victory over the Lions in Dexter.
Liya Mace assisted on one of the goals while Kiannah Ward provided 16 saves for Carthage (1-6, 1-3). Lily Dupee made six saves for General Brown (5-3, 2-2).
BOYS SOCCER
HARRISVILLE 4, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Nolan Parow scored a goal and had two assists in Harrisville’s shutout win over Northern Athletic Conference opponent Hermon-DeKalb in Harrisville.
All four of the Pirates’ goals came in the first half. In net for the Pirates (5-2-1, 4-1), Nate Woodward made seven saves while Adam Matthews made 12 saves for Hermon-DeKalb.
CHATEAUGAY 0, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Tommy Storrin made 13 saves between the pipes for the Larries (2-4-1, 2-3-1), while Carson Richards stopped all four shots for the Bulldogs (4-3-1, 3-2-1) as the two teams finished in a tie in NAC play.
BRUSHTON-MORIA 6, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
Justin Kennedy tallied three goals, including two in the first half, to pace the host Panthers to an NAC East Division win over the Saints.
Wayne Palmer III added two goals and two assists in the win for Brushton-Moria (3-4, 2-3).
Nathan Mayville scored the lone goal for St. Regis Falls (0-6, 0-5).
MALONE 3, OFA 0
Aadam Fakir connected for the eventual game-winning goal in the 10th minute, when he headed home a perfectly-placed centering pass off the foot of Dawson Scharf, and the Huskies (6-3, 4-1) went on to blank the Blue Devils (2-4-2, 1-2-2) in an NAC Central game.
Also on Monday in the NAC, Hammond edged Heuvelton, 3-2; and Morristown defeated Gouverneur, 7-1.
Also Monday, the Parishville-Hopkinton at Colton-Pierrepont and Potsdam at Massena games were postponed because of inclement weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.