WATERTOWN — The Copenhagen Golden Knights took four of five brackets to claim the tournament title in the Frontier League “B” Division tournament Saturday at Watertown High School.
Riley Pierce won in the first singles while Peyton Walker won the second singles crown for Copenhagen. The doubles teams of Sam Aubin and Shanon Aubin and Anna Spaulding and Emma Spaulding won the first doubles and second doubles crowns, respectively, for the Golden Knights.
Copenhagen finished with 51 points while General Brown placed second and Beaver River was third.
The Beavers’ McKenna Mahoney won the third singles bracket.
FOOTBALL
GOUVERNEUR 50, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Big games from Cayden Stowell and Caleb Farr helped the Wildcats (3-0) beat the Larries (0-3) in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Gouverneur.
Stowell rushed for 143 yards on seven carries and caught two passes for 86 yards for the Wildcats. He scored on an 88-yard run and caught touchdown passes from Farr of 30 and 66 yards.
Farr, who scored on a 43-yard run, gained 93 yards on eight carries and passed for 110 yards.
MASSENA 41, MALONE 6
A 63-yard touchdown run by Zachary Austin highlighted Massena’s first victory of the season in an NAC game in Malone. Austin finished with 101 yards on four carries.
Michael Kuhn gained 100 yards on 14 carries and Ethan Miller added 96 yards on 11 carries for Massena (1-2).
Trey LaGrave scored on a 38-yard run for Malone (0-3) and rushed for 106 yards on nine carries.
SOUTH LEWIS 68, NEW YORK MILLS 20
Dan Ortlieb rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns in South Lewis’ season opening win against 8-Man Class D opponent New York Mills in New York Mills.
Brady Vosburgh also scored two rushing touchdowns and ran for a team-high 157 yards for the Falcons (1-0). The Eagles (0-1) scored 12 points in the second quarter on two passing touchdowns.
BOYS SOCCER
SALMON RIVER 2, CARTHAGE 1
Charles Leduc scored the winning goal in the 66th minute to lead the Shamrocks (6-3) past the Comets in a nonleague game in Fort Covington.
Jared Showen scored in the 14th minute for Salmon River. Aidan Parker scored in the 18th minute for the Comets (2-4-1).
POTSDAM 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Danner Dorothy scored two goals, including one on a penalty kick, as Potsdam defeated St. Lawrence Central (2-4) in a nonleague game in Potsdam.
Romano Sergi added a goal and an assist for Potsdam (3-4).
CLINTON 6, GENERAL BROWN 1
Matthew Lewis and Ethan Carr each scored two goals as the Warriors (7-0) defeated the Lions in a nonleague game in Dexter.
David Martin scored for General Brown (6-1-1), which was dealt its first loss of the season.
GIRLS SOCCER
SOUTH JEFFERSON 5, IMMACULATE HEART 1
Macy Shultz scored three successive goals to spark the Spartans past the Cavaliers in a division crossover game at Immaculate Heart Central.
Alysse Perry chipped in with a goal and two assists for South Jefferson (5-2-1, 2-1-1) and goalie Jaeden Moscarelli made 11 saves.
Emily Bombard scored for IHC (3-4-1, 0-3-1) and goalie Keely Cooney finished with nine saves.
LIVERPOOL 7, CARTHAGE 0
Alexandra Rancier totaled two goals and three assists and Caroline Stevens scored two goals and assisted on another as the Warriors (3-5) blanked the Comets (0-6) in a nonleague game in Liverpool.
HOLLAND PATENT 5, LOWVILLE 0
The Golden Knights (8-1) blanked the Red Raiders (4-2-1) in a nonleague game in Lowville.
HAMMOND 5, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Avery Kenyon scored two goals and assisted on two others as the Red Devils picked up a nonleague win over the Demons (3-3) at SUNY Canton.
Hailee Manning scored twice and Kelsey Bennett also scored for Hammond (6-1).
CROSS COUNTRY
KEMPNEY, BERNARD WIN AT PLATTSBURGH
Beaver River’s Colton Kempney and Lexi Bernard of South Lewis each won their respective races at the Section 7 Invitational at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Kempney took first in the boys Varsity 1 race with a time of 15 minutes, 57.3 seconds on the 5-kilometer course. Teammate Cory Demo finished eighth. Malone’s Dylan Perry ended up 10th in the boys Varsity 3 race.
Lexi Bernard completed the 5K course in 18:35.9 to win the girls Varsity 1 race. Teammates Brynn Bernard and Hannah Ielfield were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Norwood-Norfolk’s Maddie Dineen was second in the Varsity 3 race while Potsdam’s Isabella Shatraw placed ninth.
