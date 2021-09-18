COPENHAGEN — Caden Miller scored on a penalty kick in the second overtime as Copenhagen edged Beaver River 1-0 in a Frontier League crossover boys soccer game Saturday.
Goalie Hayden McAtee made nine saves to record the shutout for Copenhagen (2-3 overall, 2-2 league).
Sawyer Schwendy finished with nine saves for Beaver River (1-4).
WATERTOWN 2, GENERAL BROWN 0
Seth Johnson got a goal and an assist as the host Cyclones gained a crossover win over the Lions.
Harmon Braddock chipped in with the opening goal for Watertown (5-1-1, 3-0-0).
Tucker Rosbrook collected 12 saves for General Brown (2-3-1, 1-3-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 2, INDIAN RIVER 0
Richie Williams tallied a goal and an assist as the Spartans defeated the Warriors in a division crossover game in Carthage.
Carter Stone contributed a goal for South Jefferson (5-1-1, 4-0-1) and goalie Evan Widrick made five saves to post the shutout. Joe Rapp finished with 13 saves for Indian River (2-4, 0-3).
LYME 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Matt Kimball scored a goal and assisted on another and goalie Evan Froelich made six saves to record the shutout as the Indians blanked the Falcons in a Frontier League “D” Division game in Chaumont.
Derrike Goutremout and Alex Radley tallied a goal each for Lyme (4-1) and Jon LaFontaine recorded a pair of assists.
Aiden McGuire was credited with 18 saves for South Lewis (2-2, 1-2).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2, IHC 0
Brayden Richmond totaled a goal and an assist as the Panthers blanked the Cavaliers (0-2) in a nonleague game at Belleville.
Kyle Moyer scored a goal and Jeremy McGrath made eight saves for Belleville Henderson (5-0).
LOWVILLE 1, HOLLAND PATENT 0
Christian Dunckel scored the game’s lone goal, with Ryan Young assisting, as the Red Raiders edged the Golden Knights in a nonleague game in Holland Patent.
Goalie Colton Simpson made five saves to record the shutout for Lowville (4-1) against Holland Patent (1-3).
HARRISVILLE 1, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
Nolan Sullivan stopped seven shots as the Pirates shut out Edwards-Knox (1-2, 0-1) in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game in Harrisville.
Tanner Sullivan scored with Tucker Kelly assisting for the Pirates (4-3-1, 2-0-1).
OFA 10, MALONE 3
Franklin Beach scored three goals and added two assists to lead the Blue Devils (2-2-1, 1-1) past the Huskies in an NAC Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Syrus Gladle scored three goals and Tyler Sovie added two for OFA.
Holden Woods and Kam Johnson also scored for the Blue Devils.
Joseph Beck, Evan Miller and Cameron Perras scored for the Huskies (0-6, 0-4).
LISBON 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Chase Jacobs assisted on two goals as the Golden Knights defeated the Larries (1-4) in a nonleague game in Lisbon.
Lucas Gravlin, Cooper Davison and Isaac LaRock also scored for Lisbon (4-0-1).
AUSABLE VALLEY 3, CHATEAUGAY 1
Lucas Monette scored the only goal for the Bulldogs (2-3) in a nonleague loss to Section 7’s AuSable Valley in Chateaugay.
Tristan Laundree scored both goals for AuSable Valley.
GIRLS SOCCER
WATERTOWN 5, CENTRAL SQUARE 1
Tatum Overton supplied two goals and an assist as the host Cyclones claimed a nonleague over the RedHawks.
Delaney Callahan scored twice and Alex Matucek added a goal and an assist for Watertown (5-0-1).
Olivia Lisi recorded a goal for Central Square (2-4).
CROSS COUNTRY
SPARTANS’ DOE 4TH
South Jefferson senior Alexa Doe placed fourth overall in the girls race at the McDaniel-Baxter Invitational at Section 4’s Chenango Valley State Park in Chenango Forks, which is where the state meet will be in November.
Doe turned in a time of 18 minutes, 41.9 seconds on the 5-kilometer course to win one of five girls varsity races. Hannah Kaercher of Fayetteville-Manlius was first overall at 18:05.9.
Carthage’s McKinley Fielding was 16th while Lexi Bernard of South Lewis placed 17th. Norwood-Norfolk’s Maddie Dinneen got 20th spot while Brynn Bernard of South Lewis took 21st. South Jefferson’s Karsyn Burnash finished 28th while Sharon Colbert of Norwood-Norfolk was 31st in a field of 463 runners.
In the boys race, Beaver River senior Colton Kempney placed seventh with a time of 16:32.8 on the 5K course. South Lewis sophomore Collin Stafford was 14th in a field of 675 runners.
BR’S ROGGIE 8TH
Beaver River sophomore Anna Roggie logged a time of 21:35 to finish eighth in the New Hartford Invitational.
The Beavers’ Ava Campeau ended up 14th while Adah Simpson was 36th on the 5K course.
RAMOS 34TH AT ES-M
Indian River junior Hector Ramos finished 34th in the East Syracuse-Minoa Invitational at East Syracuse.
Ramos ran the 5K course in a time of 20:16.2 and teammate Elijah Johnston was 37th.
Kierra Gabriel of Indian River was the highest area girls finisher in 88th.
FOOTBALL
CAZENOVIA 38, LOWVILLE 12
A.J. Rothfield scored on a pair of one-yard runs as the Lakers pulled away to beat the Red Raiders in a Section 3 Class C game at Cazenovia.
Andrew Kent caught seven passes for 146 yards and a 55-yard TD-pass from Peter McCole for Cazenovia (2-0). J.P. Hoak added a 15-yard touchdown run for the Lakers.
Elijah Englehart ran 21 times for 97 yards and threw a 77-yard touchdown-pass to Kennedy Duncan for Lowville (0-2).
MORRISVILLE-EATON 52, SOUTH LEWIS 14
Jason Schlotzhauer ran for four touchdowns and Morrisville-Eaton posted 36 points in the second quarter for the Eight-Man interdivision victory over South Lewis in Morrisville.
Schlotzhauer recorded touchdown runs of 5, 2, 2 and 3 for the unbeaten Warriors (2-0). Gavin Winn added a 25-yard run for a score, Levi Doroshenki scored from 48 yards out, and Nick Brady scored on a 43-yard punt return.
South Lewis (0-2) scored in the third quarter on a 23-yard run from Cody Spann and added a 52-yard touchdown run from Daniel Ortlieb in fourth.
WEST CANADA VALLEY 70, THOUSAND ISLANDS 28
Brayden Shepardson finished with four touchdown runs as West Canada Valley romped past Thousand Islands in an Eight-Man interdivision victory in Newport.
WCV (2-0) scored 62 points before the half. Thousand Islands (0-2) trailed 24-22 after one quarter before falling behind 62-22 at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.