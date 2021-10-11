BEAVER FALLS — Logan Jordal and Chase Nevills each scored as the Copenhagen boys soccer team blanked Beaver River, 2-0, in a Frontier League crossover game Monday.
Hayden McAtee stopped six shots and Caden Miller assisted on both goals for the Golden Knights (5-9 overall, 5-7 league).
Sawyer Schwendy made seven saves for the Beavers (2-11, 2-9).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 4, CHATEAUGAY 3
The Yellowjackets reeled off four straight goals in the last 18 minutes of the first half as they held off the Bulldogs for a Northern Athletic Conference East Division win at Madrid.
Eric Robinson notched a goal for Madrid-Waddington (10-1, 9-1).
Lucas Monette finished with two goals for Chateaugay (6-7, 6-5).
WESTHILL 3, SALMON RIVER 0
Ethan Moulton made fives, but the Warriors (9-3-1) topped the Shamrocks (8-3) in a nonleague match in Syracuse.
n In other action, Harrisville blanked Sackets Harbor in a nonleague game, 5-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
CHATEUAGAY 4, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1
Olivia Cook netted a hat trick as the Bulldogs topped the Yellowjackets in an NAC East Division game at Chateaugay.
Ali Johnston added a goal for Chateaugay (9-1, 7-0).
Laney Tiernan tallied for Madrid-Waddington (7-4, 6-4).
n In other action, Hammond defeated Hermon-DeKalb, 5-3.
