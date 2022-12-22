Rosbrook scores 25 in Lions’ victory

Sports roundup

LOWVILLE — Copenhagen benefited from four double-digit scorers, paced by Samantha Stokely’s 14 points, to down Lowville, 52-36, in a Frontier League girls basketball division crossover game Thursday night.

Aubree Smykla added 12 points for the Golden Knights (6-1 overall), while Alyssa Fitzpatrick chipped in 11 and Claire Jones had 10.

