LOWVILLE — Copenhagen benefited from four double-digit scorers, paced by Samantha Stokely’s 14 points, to down Lowville, 52-36, in a Frontier League girls basketball division crossover game Thursday night.
Aubree Smykla added 12 points for the Golden Knights (6-1 overall), while Alyssa Fitzpatrick chipped in 11 and Claire Jones had 10.
Lowville (3-4) was paced Alyvia Millard’s 12 points and Anna Dening’s 10.
INDIAN RIVER 58, IMMACULATE HEART 38
Alli LaMora scored a game-high 19 points to spark the Warriors past the Cavaliers in a FL division crossover game at Philadelphia.
Bella Davis contributed 12 points for Indian River (7-1, 6-0), and Ravan Marsell and Micahela Delles each finished with 10 points.
Samantha Booth scored 15 points to pace Immaculate Heart Central (4-2) and Estella Renzi scored 10 points.
EAST SYRACUSE-MINOA 41, WATERTOWN 29
Aniyah Jones scored 13 points and Leah Chavoustie contributed 11 points as the Spartans (4-2) defeated the Cyclones in a nonleague game played at Jefferson Community College.
Penelope Brown scored 11 points to pace Watertown (3-5).
GENERAL BROWN 72, SOUTH JEFFERSON 25
Kori Nichols scored 26 points to pace the Lions to an interdivisional triumph over the Spartans in Adams on Wednesday night.
Leah Ferris contributed 12 points and Ainsley Fuller finished with 10 points for General Brown (6-0) against South Jefferson (0-6).
BOYS BASKETBALL
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 49, COPENHAGEN 22
Jacob Fargo scored 17 points and Brayden Richmond contributed 10 points as the Panthers (6-2, 4-2) defeated the Golden Knights (3-3) in a FL “D” Division game in Belleville.
SANDY CREEK 55, LYME 30
Hudson Hunt scored 21 points and hauled in nine rebounds as the Comets topped the Lakers in a division crossover game at Chaumont.
Mason Ennist generated 12 points for Sandy Creek (5-3) against Lyme (5-3).
MASSENA 80, LIBSON 57
Colin Patterson scored 16 points and DeShawn Walton and Jake Firnstein each supplied 14 points as the Red Raiders topped the Golden Knights in an Northern Athletic Conference game.
Cooper Rutherford scored a game-high 19 points for Lisbon and Andrew Donaldson chipped in 13 points.
ST. LAWRENCE 55, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 43
Xavier Shattuck scored 16 points and Ayden Beach contributed 12 points as the Larries downed the Flyers (4-3, 3-2) in an NAC game.
Matthew Richards and Dominic Fiacco each scored 15 points for Norwood-Norfolk (1-5).
■ In nonleague play, Central Square defeated Watertown, 65-55.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 50, LAFARGEVILLE 41
Brandon Dodge scored 16 points to spark the Panthers past the Red Knights in a FL “D” Division game at LaFargeville on Wednesday night.
Jacob Fargo generated 13 points and Brayden Richmond finished with 10 points for Belleville Henderson (5-2, 3-2) against LaFargeville (0-6, 1-5).
VOLLEYBALL
SANDY CREEK 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Mia Hathway totaled six aces, 11 kills, 19 assists and eight digs as the Comets swept the Vikings in a FL “C” Division match on Wednesday night.
Elizabeth Glazier tallied eight aces, 13 kills, three blocks and 10 digs for Sandy Creek (3-2), which won the match, 25-17, 25-23 and 25-20.
LOWVILLE 3, WATERTOWN 1
The Red Raiders prevailed over the Cyclones in a FL crossover match at Watertown, winning by scores of 25-20, 23-25, 25-22 and 25-19 on Wednesday night.
For Watertown, Makayla Rocha led the way with 26 service points and 19 digs, Kate Ciscell added 15 points, Adele Lanphear contributed 12 digs and 11 points, while Augusta Boomhower chipped in 15 assists and eight digs.
WRESTLING
INDIAN RIVER 58, COPENHAGEN 11
Jack Countryman won by major decision in the 132-pound weight class to lead the Warriors past the Golden Knights in a FL division crossover match in Copenhagen.
Chase Nevills (126) won by technical fall to pace Copenhagen (0-3) against Indian River (3-0).
INDIAN RIVER 66, WATERTOWN 6
Tomah Gummow (118), Jack Countryman (132), Caleb Welser (138), Michael Ashley (152), Randy Davis (215) and Davin Dewaine (285) each won by pin to fuel the Warriors to victory over the Cyclones in a FL “A” Division match on Wednesday.
Michael Roberts (172) won by fall for Watertown (0-8, 0-2) against Indian River (2-0).
S. JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 36, GENERAL BROWN 33
Lucas Edgar (138) and Parker Kohlbach (145) each won by pin to propel South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (1-1) to victory over visiting General Brown in a FL “B” Division match.
Zoey Jewett (102), Dylan Munk (132), Cael Buckley (172), Tristan Jarvie (189) and Sheamus Devine (215) each won by fall for General Brown (5-2, 1-1).
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 109, CARTHAGE 45
Peter Jennings (200-yard freestyle, 500 freestyle), Drew Wekar (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke) and Zach Kilburn (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) each won two individual events to pace the Cyclones to a FL “A” Division victory over the Comets in Carthage.
Kilburn and Wekar also swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for Watertown (7-0, 6-0) against Carthage (1-3).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 102, LOWVILLE 74
Spencer Purvis (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) won two individual events to pace the Spartans (3-1) to victory over the Red Raiders in a FL interdivisional meet at Adams.
Andre Meleshchuk (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Cody Kempney (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) each won two individual events for Lowville (3-3).
