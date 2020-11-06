RUSSELL — Andrew Franklin made four saves to lead the Edwards-Knox boys soccer team to a 3-0 win over Heuvelton in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Friday.
Tyler Scott scored two goals to lead the Cougars (2-1-1) and Cade Huckle also scored for Edwards-Knox.
Heuvelton fell to 4-2-2 overall and in the division.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 4, CHATEAUGAY 1
Oliver Johnson scored twice to send Colton-Pierrepont (8-4-1) past the Bulldogs in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Cody Francis and Theo Hughes also scored for the Colts.
Tyson Beaudin scored for Chateaugay (4-7).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 5, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Brody VanBuren and Matthew Robinson both scored two goals as Madrid-Waddington defeated the Saints (0-10) in an East Division game at St. Regis Falls.
Joey White added another goal for the Yellowjackets (10-1) and Jacob Morgan made two saves for the shutout.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 5, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Peyton Snell produced three goals to send the Parishville-Hopkinton past host Brushton-Moira (1-9) in an East Division game.
Kade Hayes and Lawson Snell also scored for the Panthers (9-0). Caleb Knowles made two saves for the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
HEUVELTON 1, EDWARDS-KNOX 1 (OT)
Annabell Butler scored on a pass from Lily Lottie in the 72nd minute to give the Bulldogs (3-2-2) a tie with Edwards-Knox in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Amber Cunningham scored, with Kate Cunningham picking up the assist, in the 22nd minute for the Cougars (2-2-1).
HERMON-DEKALB 1, MORRISTOWN 0
Emery McQuade stopped 19 shots to lead the Demons past Morristown (2-5-2) in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Audri Tehonica scored from Hilliary Jones in the ninth minute for the Demons (2-6).
ST. LAWRENCE 1, TUPPER LAKE 0
Brionna Foster scored in the 13th minute to send St. Lawrence Central past the Lumberjacks (0-8-2) in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Kalissa Young made three saves for the Larries (2-5-1).
