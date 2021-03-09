MADRID — Katie Cunningham scored 13 points to lead the Heuvelton girls basketball team to a 39-35 victory over Madrid-Waddington in a nonleague game Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 with the victory.
Emma Plumley led Madrid-Waddington (2-1) with 20 points.
EDWARDS-KNOX 77, MORRISTOWN 7
Lucy Frary finished with 31 points to lead the Cougars past the Green Rockets (0-3) in a nonleague game in Russell.
Hailey Matthews scored 16 points for Edwards-Knox (2-1), and Dekoda Matthews added 10.
MASSENA 53, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 43
Tori Jacobs supplied 21 points as the Red Raiders (2-1) defeated the Flyers in a nonleague game in Massena.
Emma Schiavone led Norwood-Norfolk (1-2) with 10 points.
ST. LAWRENCE 45, SALMON RIVER 11
Rylee Daoust led the Larries (2-1) with 10 points in a nonleague win over the Shamrocks in Brasher Falls. Salmon River fell to 0-3.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 41, LISBON 17
Kiana Hoble’s 10 points sent the Colts (2-2) past the Golden Knights in a nonleague game in Colton. Lisbon fell to 1-3.
CANTON 76, HERMON-DEKALB 21
Lexis Huiatt picked up 21 points as Canton opened its season with a nonleague win over Hermon-DeKalb (1-1) in DeKalb Junction.
Ava Hoy and Amelia Rodee both scored 16 points, and Emily Wentworth contributed 10 for Canton.
GOUVERNEUR 43, OFA 42
Raelin Burns made a free throw with 5.5 seconds left to give the Wildcats a win over the Blue Devils in a nonleague game in Gouverneur.
Burns finished with 14 points to lead the Wildcats in their opening game. Laney Smith added 11 points.
Emily Farrand and Gabrielle Morley both scored 11 points for the Blue Devils (1-2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 61, SALMON RIVER 52
Hayden Perkins scored 14 points as the Larries (3-0) defeated the Shamrocks in a nonleague game in Fort Covington.
Jayden Ashley and Dryden Spinner both scored 12 points for St. Lawrence Central.
Logan Lebehen led the Shamrocks (0-3) with 20 points and Rarennenha:wi Francis-Cook scored 10 for Salmon River.
BOYS HOCKEY
MASSENA 2, MALONE 0
Ben Rogers made 20 saves as the Red Raiders shut out the Huskies (0-3) in a nonleague game in Massena.
Tryson Sunday scored a power-play goal in the second period for Massena (3-0) and Christopher Marasco scored in the third period.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MALONE 2, PLATTSBURGH 2 (OT)
Plattsburgh’s Raylyn Giroux and Gillian Boule both scored goals in the third period to give Plattsburgh a tie with Malone (1-1-1) in a nonleague game in Malone.
Olivia Laflesh and Claudia LaPlant scored for the Huskies.
