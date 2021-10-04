HAMMOND — Zoey Cunningham’s goal off a corner kick with over three minutes left in regulation helped the Hammond girls soccer team edge Edwards-Knox, 3-2, in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Monday.
Howie Manning generated a goal and an assist, while Landree Kenyon added a goal for the Red Devils (4-3, 3-2).
Lily Lottie notched a goal for the Cougars (4-6, 4-5).
HEUVELTON 5, HARRISVILLE 0
Rylin McAllister’s hat trick powered the Bulldogs to an NAC West victory over the Pirates in Harrisville.
Dakota Mouthorp and Kathryn Cunningham each chipped in goals for Heuvelton (5-2-1, 4-2-1). Maegan Kackison made 18 saves for Harrisville (0-8-1, 0-6-0).
LISBON 3, MORRISTOWN 1
Emily Jordan supplied a pair of goals as the Golden Knights surged past the Green Rockets in NAC West play at Lisbon.
Ava Murphy scored a late first-half goal for Lisbon (10-0, 8-0). Emilie O’Donnell netted the game’s first goal for Morristown (3-6-1, 2-4-1).
MALONE 2, POTSDAM 1 (2 OT)
Emma Hesseltine’s second goal of the NAC Central game, coming in the third minute of overtime, propelled the Huskies to a win over the Sandstoners.
Brooke Joyce scored early in the second half to give Potsdam a 1-0 lead.
SALMON RIVER 4, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Ryanne LaFrance and Leyla Snyder each got a goal and an assist as the Shamrocks blanked the Flyers (0-8-1, 0-7-1) in an NAC Central game at Fort Covington.
Joryan Adams and Kaylynn Leaf each contributed goals for Salmon River (2-8, 1-7).
MASSENA 3, CANTON 0
Elizabeth Rogers recorded two goals as the Red Raiders stayed unbeaten with an NAC Central victory in Canton.
Anna Kuball posted the other goal for Massena (11-0, 9-0).
Brianna Rogers made seven saves for Canton (6-4, 6-3).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 5, SANDY CREEK 0
Macy Shultz logged two goals as the Spartans blanked the Comets (2-7-1) in a Frontier League crossover game at Adams.
Reese Widrick contributed a goal and an assist for South Jefferson (7-4-1, 5-4-1).
n In other action, Chateaugay beat Parishville-Hopkinton, 3-0, Brushton-Moira blanked Madrid-Waddington, 2-0, and Remsen beat South Lewis, 3-1.
Boys soccer
WATERTOWN 7, INDIAN RIVER 0
Jack Rathbun’s first-half hat trick guided the Cyclones to a FL “A” Division win over the Warriors (5-6, 2-5) in Philadelphia.
Harmon Braddock and Marcus Cole each contributed two goals for Watertown (10-2-1, 7-0-0).
LOWVILLE 2, GENERAL BROWN 0
Jeremie Lehman collected a goal and an assist for the Red Raiders in their “B” Division win over the Lions at Dexter.
Espen Matuszczak added a goal for Lowville (8-4, 5-4).
Tucker Rosbrook turned away 10 shots for General Brown (4-8-1, 2-6-1).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 11, ALEXANDRIA 0
Kyle Moyer got a hat trick as the Panthers defeated the Purple Ghosts (3-8, 3-7) in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Teagan Costello and Benjamin Maurer each provided a pair of goals for Belleville Henderson (12-0, 11-0).
LYME 4, COPENHAGEN 0
Jonny LaFontaine scored twice as the Indians shut out the Golden Knights in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Derrike Goutremout distributed three assists for Lyme (8-2).
Hayden McAtee registered 14 saves for Copenhagen (3-9, 3-8).
HEUVELTON 8, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Chris Ashlaw racked up two goals and an assist as the Bulldogs topped the Green Demons (1-6-1, 0-5-1) in NAC West play at Heuvelton.
Alex Lange and Evan Felt each tacked on a goal and two assists for Heuvelton (2-4-1, 2-3-1).
CAZENOVIA 2, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
J.D. Dolly and Daniel Raymond each scored as the Lakers (8-2-1) beat the Spartans in a nonleague game at Cazenovia.
Evan Widrick stopped 10 shots for South Jefferson (9-3-1).
OFA 10, GOUVERNEUR 0
Holden Woods accumulated two goals and two assists as the Blue Devils downed the Wildcats (0-8, 0-7) in an NAC Central match at Ogdensburg.
Tyler Sovie added a pair of goals for Ogdensburg Free Academy (7-3-1, 5-2-0).
n In other action, Thousand Islands beat Beaver River, 2-1, and Potsdam shut out Norwood-Norfolk, 4-0.
Girls swimming
LOWVILLE 93, THOUSAND ISLANDS 71
Grace Myers won four times as the Red Raiders beat the Vikings in a FL “B” Division meet at Clayton.
Myers won the 50-yard and 100 freestyle races and was part of the 200 free and 400 free relays for Lowville (8-1-1).
Franchesca Cartaya won the 100 butterfly for Thousand Islands (5-4).
Volleyball
POTSDAM 3, SALMON RIVER 1
Sophie Layer’s 19 service points powered the Sandstoners to a 22-25, 27-25, 26-24, 25-23 NAC interdivision win over the Shamrocks in Fort Covington.
Halle Varney chipped in 12 points for Potsdam (5-3, 3-2).
MASSENA 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Katelyn Benham logged 17 service points, 10 assists and five aces as the Red Raiders got a 25-6, 25-18, 25-15 NAC interdivision victory over the Yellowjackets (1-7, 0-5) at Massena.
Faith Halladay added 10 service points and six aces for Massena (4-4, 2-2).
n In other action, Chateaugay downed OFA, 3-0, and Canton blanked Tupper Lake, 3-0.
