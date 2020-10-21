CHATEAUGAY — Alexus Cuthbert scored two goals in overtime to give the Colton-Pierrepont girls soccer team a 2-0 victory over Chateaugay (3-1-1 overall and division) in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game Wednesday.
Cuthbert scored in the 93rd and 96th minutes for the Colts (4-1). Kendall LaMora made 12 saves for the shutout.
Kaitlyn Kirk scored off a pass from Kelly Bloom in the 87th minute to send Parishville-Hopkinton (2-1-1) past Brushton-Moira in an East Division game in Brushton.
Kelsey Farnsworth made eight saves to shut out Brushton-Moira (2-3, 2-2).
Kelly LaMere scored the winning goal in the 68th minute as Madrid-Waddington (2-2) edged St. Regis Falls in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Hailee Blair also scored for the Yellowjackets.
Kendra Richardson scored for the Saints (0-3-1).
Hannah Agans made two saves and Kalissa Young added three as St. Lawrence Central (1-2-1) played to a scoreless tie with Tupper Lake in an East Division game at Tupper Lake.
Libby Gillis made five saves for Tupper Lake (0-2-2).
Six Red Raiders scored a goal each in a shutout victory over the Falcons in a Frontier League game in Turin.
Carli Freeman scored and assisted two others goals.
Olivia Brandel and Kelsey Beyer each made a save in goal for Lowville (3-1).
Lillia Campeau scored with 10:06 remaining in regulation for the Beavers, who went on to forge a tie with the Golden Knights in a Frontier League game in Copenhagen.
Brooke Smykla scored earlier in the second half for Copenhagen (2-0-2), and Charli Carroll made five saves.
Alexia Clemons finished with five saves for Beaver River (1-1-2).
BOYS SOCCER
Matt Basford scored on a pass from Tristan Lovely with 2 minutes, 12 seconds remaining to help Heuvelton (2-0-2) salvage a tie with Edwards-Knox in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Tyler Scott scored with 5:26 left in the game for the Cougars, who were playing their season opener. Avery Whitford assisted.
Randy Durham scored two goals and added an assist and Peyton Hamilton contributed two more goals as Hermon-DeKalb won a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Kevin Joj also scored for the Demons (2-0-1). Tristan Simmons scored both goals for the Green Rockets (2-2).
Brody Van Buren and Connor Arquiett each scored twice to send the Yellowjackets past the Saints (0-2) in an East Division game in Madrid.
Matt Robinson, Kaden Kingston and Ethan Bailey also scored for Madrid-Waddington (5-0).
Shareef Stokely scored a pair of goals and assisted on another, including tallying the go-ahead goal with 6:18 left in the first half, as the Golden Knights defeated the Beavers in a Frontier League game at Beaver River.
Dakota Snyder scored in the first half to tie the game for Copenhagen (2-2) before Stokely followed with the next two goals.
Karson Smith scored 52 seconds into the game for Beaver River (0-3-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.