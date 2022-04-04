GLEN PARK — Montanna Evans doubled home the winning run as the Watertown softball team beat General Brown, 4-3, in eight innings in a Frontier League division crossover game on Monday.
Mackenzie Wood threw a complete-game, six-hitter and Kimberlie DiLeonardo doubled and drove in a run for the Cyclones (3-0, 1-0).
Ashlee Ward struck out seven for the Lions (0-1).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 18, BEAVER RIVER 4
Genevieve Cartaya tripled three times as the Vikings opened the season with a “C” Division victory over the Beavers (0-1) in Clayton.
Katelyn Solar brought in three runs and Jenna Pavlot contributed two RBIs for Thousand Islands (1-0).
LYME 14, COPENHAGEN 1
Callie LaFontaine went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple as the Indians downed the Golden Knights in the “D” Division season-opener for both teams in Chaumont.
Alanna Langdon struck out 15 in seven innings of work for Lyme.
Alyssa Fitzpatrick tripled for Copenhagen.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 11, ALEXANDRIA 8
Neva Bettinger recorded three RBIs and picked up the win on the mound as the Panthers opened their season with a win over the Purple Ghosts in Belleville.
Ever Vaughn tripled and brought in two runs for Belleville Henderson.
Esmerelda Velez plated three runs for Alexandria (0-1).
BASEBALL
BEAVER RIVER 22, LAFARGEVILLE 0 (5)
Brandon Atwood spun a one-hitter, striking out five as the Beavers opened their season with a division crossover win against the Red Knights in a game shortened to five innings because of a mercy rule.
Brit Dicob doubled and singled and Gavin Fowler in two runs for Beaver River, which won the league’s “C” Division title en route to winning Section 3’s C2 crown. Carter Rice and Cooper Joslin each recorded their first varsity hit for the Beavers against LaFargeville (0-1).
CARTHAGE 10, LOWVILLE 0
Aaron Luther tossed a complete-game, four-hitter as the Comets blanked the Red Raiders (0-1) in the Frontier League crossover season-opener for both teams at Carthage.
Alex Mono tripled an supplied five RBIs for Carthage, which is the defending “A” Division champion.
SACKETS HARBOR 17, COPENHAGEN 0
Ethan Tracy doubled and drove in five runs as the Patriots blanked the Golden Knights in the Frontier League “D” Division season-opener for both schools in Copenhagen.
Tyler Green hurled a five-inning, complete game three-hitter with 13 strikeouts for Sackets Harbor.
Landon Sullivan hit a double for Copenhagen.
BOYS LACROSSE
LOWVILLE 15, UTICA PROCTOR 0
Kennedy Duncan logged five goals and three assists as the Red Raiders blanked the Raiders (0-2) for a nonleague win at Lowville.
Gage Colwell added three goals and an assist while Sam Van Buren and Sam Gillette each scored twice for Lowville (1-1).
MASSENA 13, THOUSAND ISLANDS 11
Morgan Fox tallied three goals and four assists and Jack Bashaw finished with three goals and an assist, but the Vikings (1-2) were defeated by the Red Raiders (1-0) in a nonleague game in Clayton.
GIRLS LACROSSE
NEW HARTFORD 13, IMMACULATE HEART 10
Sophia Campola and Ilana McCarthy each scored four goals to pace the Spartans past the Cavaliers in a nonleague game at New Hartford.
Goalie Emily Picolla made 13 saves to record the win for New Hartford (3-1) against Immaculate Heart Central (0-2).
