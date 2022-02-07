CARTHAGE — Anna Dening scored a season-high 30 points as the Lowville girls basketball team beat Carthage, 54-42, in a Frontier League crossover game Monday night.
Jakayla Spence provided 14 points, while Annie Cayer added six points and 15 rebounds for the Red Raiders (9-10, 7-9).
Hannah Makuch netted 18 points, while Kiannah Ward produced 13 for Carthage (1-16, 0-15).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 57, SANDY CREEK 38
Delaney Wiley scored 19 points as the Vikings topped the Comets in a “C” Division game at Sandy Creek.
Abigail McCarthy accumulated 18 points for Thousand Islands (13-4, 12-4).
BEAVER RIVER 52, SOUTH LEWIS 34
Brenna Mast posted a double-double of 26 points and 14 steals as the Beavers beat the Falcons in a “C” Division matchup at Beaver Falls.
Brynn Rice contributed 14 points for Beaver River (4-12, 4-11).
Brooke Kenyon, Jordan Dorrity and Marlaina Warcup each netted eight points for South Lewis (2-11, 2-10).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 43, SACKETS HARBOR 38
Neva Bettinger totaled 20 points as the Panthers edged the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Raegan Riordan tallied 13 points for Belleville Henderson (10-6, 8-5).
Lily Green and Natalie Gibbons each netted nine points for Sackets Harbor (6-11, 6-8).
CANTON 72, SALMON RIVER 21
Maddie Hoy’s 27 points guided the Golden Bears to an Northern Athletic Conference Central win over the Shamrocks (1-13, 0-12) at Canton.
Ava Hoy contributed 13 points for Canton (9-7, 8-3).
MASSENA 55, OFA 24
Meghan Firnstein tallied 14 points as the Red Raiders beat the Blue Devils in an NAC Central game at Ogdensburg.
Chase Gladding added nine points for Massena (15-7, 10-2).
Abigail Raven scored 14 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (5-8, 4-5).
n In other FL action, Lyme beat LaFargeville, 37-24,
n In Sunday’s NAC games, Massena beat Potsdam, 67-27, and Gouverneur topped Ogdensburg Free Academy, 73-36.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 78, CARTHAGE 61
Brody Brown notched 26 points as the Red Raiders beat the Comets in a FL crossover game at Lowville.
Elijah Engelhart collected 17 points for Lowville (16-1, 13-1).
Trenton Walker led all scorers with 30 points for Carthage (8-10, 3-6).
WATERTOWN 64, SOUTH JEFFERSON 61
Joel Davis posted a double-double of 29 points and 13 rebounds as the Cyclones fended off the Spartans in crossover play at Adams.
KeShaan Brown added 11 points for Watertown (9-7, 7-2).
Curtis Staie complied 20 points and Evan Widrick contributed 19 points for South Jefferson (10-8, 7-7).
MASSENA 59, OFA 52
Jake Firnstein recorded 18 points as the Red Raiders beat the Blue Devils in an NAC Central game at Ogdensburg.
DeShawn Walton scored 11 points for Massena (11-8, 8-4).
Justice McIntyre was the game’s top scorer with 21 points for OFA (6-12, 3-7).
MALONE 91, POTSDAM 53
Jace Hammond and Evan Dumas each scored 13 points as the Huskies started strong in an NAC Central victory over the Sandstoners at Potsdam.
Zendann Poirier recorded 10 points for Malone (9-5, 7-3).
Ian VanWagner was the game’s high scorer with 23 points for Potsdam (9-9, 2-9).
HEUVELTON 86, LISBON 61
Nathan Mashaw poured in 32 points as the Bulldogs downed the Golden Knights in an NAC West game at Lisbon.
Chris Ashlaw chipped in 21 points for Heuvelton (15-2, 11-1). Storm Walker posted 23 points for Lisbon (8-9, 6-5).
HARRISVILLE 81, HAMMOND 36
Nolan Sullivan racked up 20 points as the Pirates kept pace in the NAC West with a win over the Red Devils at Hammond.
Tanner Sullivan supplied 17 points for Harrisville (12-5, 11-1). Logan Jones led Hammond (1-17, 1-11) with 18 points.
EDWARDS-KNOX 86, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 32
Kale Harper’s 30 points powered the Cougars downed the Flyers in an NAC West game at Norwood.
Dylan Wood scored 16 points for Edwards-Knox (7-12, 5-8). Matthew Richards logged 11 points for Norwood-Norfolk (2-13, 2-8).
HERMON-DEKALB 57, MORRISTOWN 31
Jacob Spencer logged 19 points as the Green Demons defeated the Green Rockets in NAC West play at DeKalb Junction.
Andrew Matthews added 17 points for Hermon-DeKalb (10-6, 7-4). Aaron Woodcock provided 16 points for Morristown (5-10, 4-9).
TUPPER LAKE 58, COLTON-PIERREPONT 47
Thomas Peterson and Michael Corneau each generated 17 points as the Lumberjacks beat the Colts in an NAC game at Tupper Lake.
Elijah Kulzer scored 13 points for Tupper Lake (10-6, 6-4). Noah Rousell paced Colton-Pierrepont (7-10, 6-6) with 14 points.
n In another NAC game, Madrid-Waddington beat Chateaugay, 36-16.
n In Sunday’s action, Massena beat Potsdam, 58-53 and Tupper Lake downed St. Regis Falls, 97-39.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MALONE 2, PLATTSBURGH 1
Vail St. Hilaire and Julia Perras each scored as the Huskies beat the Hornets in the Section 7 title game at Lake Placid.
Malone will face Potsdam in Saturday’s state semifinals.
BOYS HOCKEY
OFA 5, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Holden Woods collected two goals and an assist as the Blue Devils beat the Icemen (8-8-1, 4-8-1) in an NAC Division II game at Ogdensburg.
Drew Piercey made 31 saves for OFA (11-4-1, 9-2-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.