LOWVILLE — Anna Dening generated 12 points as the Lowville girls basketball team used a balanced attack to beat Watertown, 42-29, in a Frontier League girls basketball crossover game Friday night.
Jakayla Spence, Alyvia Millard, Taci Smith and Stephanie Beyer each netted six points for Lowville (2-0).
Jommy Fasehun scored eight points for Watertown (0-2).
IMMACULATE HEART 70, SOUTH LEWIS 25
Abby Bombard scored 17 points and registered six assists as the Cavaliers downed the Falcons to win their season opener in a division crossover game in Turin.
Samantha Booth, Emily Bombard and Estella Renzi each contributed 12 points for Immaculate Heart Central against South Lewis (0-2).
Also on Friday night, Sandy Creek defeated Sackets Harbor, 54-47, in a division crossover game.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 45, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 40
Kylie Kirk led the Panthers (1-0) past Brushton-Moira in the Norwood-Norfolk Tournament.
Marygrace Guiney and Emma Phippen both scored 10 points.
Samantha Clookey led Brushton-Moira (0-1) with 17 points and Madyson Bellows scored 11.
LISBON 56, TUPPER LAKE 13
Allison Bell scored 25 points for the Golden Knights in a win over Tupper Lake (0-2) in the Morristown Tournament.
Leah Warren scored 10 points for Lisbon (2-0).
GOUVERNEUR 59, OFA 32
Elizabeth Riutta scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats past OFA in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division opener for both teams at Gouverneur.
Amya LaFlair led OFA with 11 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CANTON 65, WATERTOWN 58
The Golden Bears (2-0) defeated the Cyclones on the first night of the Cyclones Tournament in Watertown on Friday.
Seth Charlton scored 26 points and Patrick Duah and Jack Adams each contributed 10 points to pace Watertown.
In Frontier League play, Sackets Harbor defeated Sandy Creek, 61-46 on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
LOWVILLE 3, CARTHAGE 1
Peyton Cole logged 18 kills as the Red Raiders earned a 25-16, 25-17, 15-25, 25-13 FL crossover win over the Comets (2-1) in Carthage.
Mackenzie Ples generated 27 assists and Jada Lee recorded 28 digs for Lowville (1-1).
BEAVER RIVER 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 2
Katelyn Bolliver delivered 15 assists and six kills to lead the Beavers (2-0) to a 25-8, 25-19, 23-25, 11-25 and 15-13 FL “C” Division victory over the Vikings (0-2) on Thursday at Clayton.
The Beavers’ Jasmine Martin contributed 23 service points and Rachel Pellman led the defense with 15 digs.
Beaver River hosts its own tournament this morning that also includes Rome Free Academy, Holland Patent, Carthage and Lowville participating in pool play. The tournament starts at 9 a.m.
SOUTH LEWIS 3, SANDY CREEK 2
Sara Shaw totaled 20 service points, including six aces, as well as 18 kills and 17 digs as the Falcons rallied to defeat the Comets in a “C” Division match in Turin on Friday
Leah Greene contributed nine service points, including three aces, and 25 digs for South Lewis, which prevailed, 25-15, 16-25, 28-30, 30-28 and 15-6. Also for the Falcons, Skye Everson generated 38 assists and 19 service points.
INDIAN RIVER 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Sydney Carbone registered 13 service points, including two aces, 10 kills and six digs as the Warriors defeated the Spartans in a division crossover match.
Maddy Moore contributed six kills, 17 assists, 10 digs and service points and JayLynn Robinson tallied 17 service points, including two aces, and three kills and seven digs for the Warriors (2-0), who prevailed, 25-20, 25-22 and 25-23.
BOYS HOCKEY
NIAGARA-WHEATFIELD 9, CANTON 0
Easton Larrabee scored four goals to lead Niagara-Wheatfield past the Golden Bears in the nonleague season opener for Canton.
POTSDAM 12, FULTON 7
Cooper Grant scored four goals to send the Sandstoners past Fulton in the nonleague opener at Potsdam.
Tyler Berkman scored three goals and Ryan Rutley added two for Potsdam.
CORTLAND 3, OFA 1
Tyler Sovie scored the only goal for the Blue Devils (0-1) in the nonleague opener against Cortland at Ogdensburg.
GIRLS HOCKEY
OSWEGO 7, MASSENA 3
Joie-Lynn Jabaut scored a goal and assisted on another for the Red Raiders (1-1) in a nonleague loss to Oswego in Massena.
Ella Matejcick and Harper Oakes also scored for Massena.
