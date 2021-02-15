LOWVILLE — Anna Dening registered 21 points, including five 3-point field goals, as the Lowville girls basketball team opened its season with a 49-28 nonleague victory over Beaver River on Monday.
Sydney VanNest provided 13 points for the Red Raiders (1-0).
Brynn Rice led the Beavers (0-2) with 13 points.
HARRISVILLE 45, SOUTH LEWIS 22
Torie Moore fired in 25 points as the Pirates downed the Falcons in a nonleague game at Turin.
Evelyn Winters and Maegan Kackison each posted 10 points for Harrisville (2-0).
Harleigh Dorrity paced South Lewis (0-2) with eight points.
BOYS HOCKEY
OSWEGO 5, ONTARIO BAY 0
Joe Diblasi and Lukas Cady each scored twice as the Buccaneers blanked the Storm in a Section 3 game Sunday in Oswego.
Brandon Demling stopped all 22 shots he faced for Oswego (1-0)
Bryce Dafoe made 28 saves for Ontario Bay (0-1), which is a combination of schools from Southern Jefferson and Northern Oswego counties.
