SKANEATELES — Beaver River’s Emma Dicob and Lowville’s Meredith Lovenduski each won events at the Section 3 Class C girls swimming championship Friday.
Dicob won the diving competition with a score of 423.00 while Lovenduski won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.05 and took second in the 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley. Lowville placed second in the overall team event behind host Skaneateles. Thousand Islands was fourth and Beaver River earned fifth.
In Class B, Watertown’s 200 freestyle relay of Julia Urf, Olivia Urf, Jasmine Ferguson and Mallory Peters placed third as the Cyclones were fifth in the team competition while South Jefferson was seventh. Kadince Bach was third in diving competition for Carthage, which finished eighth as a team.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, MALONE 1
Canton’s Katie Bennett supplied 14 kills and three blocks and teammate Mattigan Porter contributed 25 assists, four aces and four digs as Canton rallied from a first-set loss to beat Malone in four sets for a victory in the Section 10 Overall Final on Saturday in Massena.
Canton won 23-25, 25-12, 25-16 and 25-9.
“I think we were playing a little too safe in the first set, and I think we were kind of playing to defend them,” Porter said.
Ava Hoy added 12 kills, including five aces, and two blocks for Canton.
Vail St. Hilaire provided nine kills and six assists for Malone. Mackenzie Lane added seven kills for the Huskies.
CHEERLEADING
WARRIORS, COMETS TAKE TITLES
Indian River wrapped up the Class A crown, Sandy Creek took the Class C title and Carthage was declared Coed Class champions during the Section 3 championships at Sandy Creek High School on Saturday in Sandy Creek.
Indian River recorded 74.5 points to dominate Fulton (52.7) and Central Square (38.4) for the title in Class A. Tournament host Sandy Creek edged West Canada Valley 59.9 to 53.4 for the Class C championship. Waterville (41.9) was third.
Carthage posted 69.45 points, topping second-place Oswego, which recorded 50.85, for the coed title.
South Jefferson finished second in the Class B event with 64.10 points as Mexico took the title with 68.4. Phoenix (62.3) was third.
Liverpool won the Class AA title and Oriskany the Class D crown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.