SANDY CREEK — Liberty Dippel scored a game-winning goal with 1 minute, 7 seconds remaining in the second half as Thousand Islands defeated Sandy Creek 2-1 to remain undefeated in girls soccer.
Dippel’s goal came after Sandy Creek (2-2) tied the game at 1-1 earlier in the second half. The Vikings (5-0) started the scoring with a Jenna Pavlot goal in the first half.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 5, CARTHAGE 0
Macy Shultz scored three goals to propel South Jefferson to a triumph over Carthage in Adams.
Desi Koberger and Jackie Piddock each tallied a goal in the second half for South Jefferson (6-1) against Carthage (0-7).
LAFARGEVILLE 2, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Cadence Hutchins and Carmen Martinez each scored in the first half to spark the Red Knights to victory over the Patriots in Sackets Harbor.
Goalie Kiana Malveaux made six saves to record the win for LaFargeville (2-0).
Abby Flint scored for Sackets Harbor (0-5), and Marissa Shannon made nine saves.
WATERTOWN 6, INDIAN RIVER 0
Tatum Overton recorded two goals and three assists for Watertown in its shutout victory over Indian River in Watertown.
The Cyclones (4-1) scored four goals in the second half. Delanie Callahan contributed two goals for Watertown, while Willa Overton and Alexandra Macutek each scored a goal apiece.
Elizabeth Hellings made eight saves for Indian River (2-4).
IMMACULATE HEART 9, GENERAL BROWN 0
General Brown had few answers for Katherina Probst, who scored five goals for Immaculate Heart in its victory over the Lions in Watertown.
Julia Netto, Tori LeDoux, Abigail Bombard and Emily Bombard each scored a goal for the Cavaliers (4-1) while Keely Cooney had three saves.
Lily Dupee made seven saves and Megan Milkowich had three saves for General Brown (2-4).
VOLLEYBALL
SALMON RIVER 3, MALONE 1
Kendall Jock scored 15 points and added six kills as the Shamrocks (4-1) earned a 24-26, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 win over the Huskies in a nonleague match in Fort Covington.
Halle Lazore and Wynter Jock both scored 17 points for Salmon River.
Mackenzie Lane led the Huskies (3-2) with 11 kills and nine points.
CHATEAUGAY 3, TUPPER LAKE 0
The Bulldogs (4-0) picked up a 25-22, 25-15, 28-26 sweep of Tupper Lake (0-4) in a nonleague matchup in Chateaugay. No stats were available.
OFA 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Gabby Morley scored 12 points and added 10 kills to lead Ogdensburg Free Academy (5-0) to a 28-26, 25-15, 25-13 win over Madrid-Waddington (0-5) in a nonleague match in Madrid.
Jordyn Tupper supplied 14 assists for OFA.
SWIMMING
POTSDAM 130, SALMON RIVER 24
Sina Lufkin won the 100-yard individual medley as well as the 100 backstroke as Potsdam (1-4) defeated Salmon River (0-4) in a nonleague matchup which was conducted virtually at each school’s pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.