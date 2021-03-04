NORWOOD — Noah Dominy scored 25 points to lead the Norwood-Norfolk boys basketball team to a 59-39 win over Colton-Pierrepont in a nonleague game Thursday.
Ryan LaShomb scored 15 points and Michael Richards added 11 for the Flyers (1-1).
Noah Russell led the Colts (1-1) with 18 points while Harlee Besio added 10.
COPENHAGEN 62, CARTHAGE 44
Copenhagen broke a three- game losing streak with a crossover victory over the Comets in Carthage.
Cody Powis and Shareef Stokely each scored 14 points for the Golden Knights (2-4), while Clayton Parkin scored 13.
Trenton Walker led Carthage (0-4) with 20 points.
SACKETS HARBOR 73, SANDY CREEK 49
Tyler Green posted 21 points as the Patriots topped the Comets at Sandy Creek to stay unbeaten.
Nolan Baker netted 14 points and Thomas Lind added 13 points and took a school-record five charges for the Patriots (4-0).
Taylib Kimball led all scorers with 22 points for Sandy Creek (0-5).
SOUTH LEWIS 75, HARRISVILLE 59
Parker Kristoff netted 21 points as the Falcons topped the Pirates in Turin.
Ian Anderson notched 18 points and eight assists while Alec Hirschey provided 11 points and 11 rebounds for South Lewis (4-2).
Nate Schmidt generated 14 points and Will Taylor supplied 11 points for Harrisville (4-3).
LOWVILLE 96, BEAVER RIVER 67
Dalton Myers scored a game-high 20 points to lead Lowville over Beaver River in Lowville.
Gavin Macaulay and Aidan Zehr each scored 14 points for the Red Raiders (5-0), while Aidan Macaulay had 12 points and Brody Brown had 11. Lowville made 14 3-pointers.
Beaver River (1-5) was led by Lucas Roes’ 17 points, Lincoln Becker’s 16 and Sam Bush’s 15.
MORRISTOWN 66, HAMMOND 55
Aaron Woodock finished with 27 points as Morristown (2-0) knocked off the Red Devils in a nonleague game at Hammond.
Kade Marshall scored 15 points and Tristin Simmons added 13 for the Green Rockets.
Luke McQueer and Brandon LaRock both scored 14 points for Hammond (0-2).
HEUVELTON 61, EDWARDS-KNOX 22
A 20-point effort from Braedan Free helped the Bulldogs (2-0) past Edwards-Knox in a nonleague game in Heuvelton.
Tyler Scott and Dylan Wood both scored eight points for the Cougars (0-2).
OFA 67, MASSENA 32
Trent Sargent produced 23 points as Ogdensburg Free Academy defeated the Red Raiders (0-1) in a nonleague game at Massena.
Eli Bullock tossed in 11 points for OFA (1-0).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARTHAGE 49, WATERTOWN 33
Kiannah Ward paced Carthage with 19 points in the Comets’ road win over Watertown.
Ward complemented her six 2-pointers with seven free throws for the Comets (1-1). McKenna Kobler backed her up with 10 points.
Kimberlie DiLeonardo scored a team-leading 13 points for Watertown (0-2).
GENERAL BROWN 43, INDIAN RIVER 41
Kori Nichols scored 15 points, including scoring the game-winning basket with 0.9 seconds remaining in regulation, and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Lions outlasted the Warriors to prevail in a nonleague game at Dexter.
Emma Dupee totaled nine rebounds, five assists and six steals to go along with six points for the Lions.
Adrien LaMora poured in 25 points to pace the Warriors (1-1).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 65, LISBON 14
The Plumley sisters sent the Yellowjackets (2-0) past Lisbon in a nonleague game at Madrid.
Emma Plumley scored 18 points and Grace Plumley added 15.
Grace Smith led Lisbon (0-2) with six points.
HERMON-DEKALB 52, HARRISVILLE 50
Hilliary Jones finished with 23 points as Hermon-DeKalb (1-0) defeated the Pirates in a nonleague game at Harrisville.
Torie Moore led Harrisville with 21 points. Maegan Kackison scored 14 points and Evelyn Winters added 11.
OFA 53, MASSENA 35
Emily Farrand tallied 18 points to send the Blue Devils (1-0) past Massena in a nonleague game in Ogdensburg.
Riley Hough scored 12 points and Abby Raven added 10 for OFA.
Shaylena Mandigo scored 11 points to lead Massena (0-1).
MALONE 77, SALMON RIVER 22
Madison Ansari scored 33 points to send Malone past the Shamrocks in a nonleague contest in Fort Covington.
Claire Poupore picked up 14 points and Ryleigh McCauley added 10.
Lindsay Martin scored eight points to lead the Shamrocks.
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 5, MALONE 1
Three goals from Sophie Compeau lifted the Sandstoners past Malone in the nonleague opener for each team in Potsdam. Vail St. Hilaire scored for the Huskies.
MASSENA 2, SALMON RIVER 1
Ella Oakes scored in the first period and Ainsley Cromie scored in the second period as Massena edged the Shamrocks in a nonleague game at Fort Covington.
Kayla Cunningham scored in the third period for Salmon River.
BOYS SWIMMING
SOUTH JEFFERSON 106, CARTHAGE 75, GOUVERNEUR 54
Gavin Stone won the 500 freestyle and second in the 200 free as South Jefferson cruised to its sixth win in a virtual meet with Carthage and Gouverneur.
For the Spartans (6-0), Nate Hulbert took the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:33.89 and second in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.79.
Jason Badalato captured first place for Carthage (4-2) in the 200 free in 1:56.55.
