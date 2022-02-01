CANTON — Chris Downs scored 22 points as the Canton boys basketball team beat Malone, 59-41, in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Monday night.
Sam Roiger contributed 11 points for the Golden Bears (14-2, 10-0).
Evan Dumas provided 11 points to lead the Huskies (7-5, 5-3).
OFA 88, POTSDAM 84 (OT)
Justice McIntyre’s 30 points helped the Blue Devils scratch out an NAC Central win over the Sandstoners in Ogdensburg.
Alex Mitchell chipped in 19 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (4-9, 3-4).
Ian VanWagner led all scorers with 33 points for Potsdam (10-7, 2-7).
MASSENA 75, SALMON RIVER 32
Taylor Mitchell racked up 27 points as the Red Raiders powered past the Shamrocks for an NAC Central triumph in Fort Covington.
Colin Patterson provided 19 points for Massena (8-7, 5-4).
Rarennenha:wi Cook-Francis paced Salmon River (5-10, 0-8) with 10 points.
HEUVELTON 64, HAMMOND 30
Chris Ashlaw logged 12 points as the Bulldogs used a balanced effort in an NAC West victory over the Red Devils at Hammond.
Connor Phillips scored nine points for Heuvelton (12-2, 8-1).
Logan Jones finished with 17 points for Hammond (1-15, 1-9).
LISBON 59, MORRISTOWN 46
Storm Walker posted 13 points as the Golden Knights topped the Green Rockets in NAC West play at Morristown.
Noah Martin and Cooper Rutherford each got 11 points for Lisbon (8-8, 6-4).
Aaron Woodcock was the top scorer with 23 points for Morristown (5-7, 4-6).
HERMON-DEKALB 71, EDWARDS-KNOX 53
Andrew Matthews supplied 21 points as the Green Demons beat the Cougars in an NAC West matchup at Russell.
Jacob Spencer totaled 17 points for Hermon-DeKalb (9-6, 6-4).
Kale Harper was the game’s high-scorer with 25 points for Edwards-Knox (5-12, 3-8).
n In other action, Colton-Pierrpont got past St. Lawrence Central, 51-48.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 40, ALEXANDRIA 35
Neva Bettinger generated 15 points and eight rebounds as the Panthers beat the Purple Ghosts in a Frontier League “D” Division game at Belleville.
Kennady Billman chipped in seven points for Belleville Henderson (8-5, 6-4).
Bridget Watson scored 13 points for Alexandria (6-7, 5-7).
COPENHAGEN 70, LYME 10
Aubree Smykla connected for 15 points as the Golden Knights downed the Indians (2-8, 1-8), sewing up the “D” Division title with a victory in Copenhagen.
Raegan Dalrymple notched 13 points, while Charli Carroll netted 10 for Copenhagen (14-2, 12-0).
n In another game, Sandy Creek beat LaFargeville, 46-43.
GOUVERNEUR 56, MALONE 24
Elizabeth Riutta accumulated 13 points as the Wildcats cruised past the Huskies (3-8, 3-6) in an NAC Central game at Gouverneur.
Liz Cannell added 10 points for Gouverneur (10-5, 7-2).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 39, CHATEAUGAY 34
Landree Chamberlain netted 12 points as the Colts upended the Bulldogs in an NAC East matchup in South Colton.
Kiana Hogle recorded 11 points for Colton-Pierrepont (8-6, 6-3).
Kaelyn Morgan scored 11 points for Chateaugay (11-3, 7-2).
n In other action, Parishville-Hopkinton edged Tupper Lake, 42-40.
BOYS HOCKEY
OFA 1, MASSENA 1 (OT)
Derek Barr scored in the second period as the Blue Devils and Red Raiders skated to an NAC interdivision tie at Ogdensburg.
Drew Piercey made 35 saves for OFA (8-4-1, 6-2-1).
Brady Frost tallied a goal and Benjamin Rogers stopped 46 shots for Massena (6-5-1, 5-2-1).
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 2, CANTON 1
Kennedy Emerson scored her second goal of the game just over two minutes into the third period as the Sandstoners edged the Golden Bears in an NAC game at Canton.
Alexis Smith assisted on both goals for Potsdam (9-5-3, 4-2-0).
Lucy DeCoteau tallied for Canton (7-8, 4-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.