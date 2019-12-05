MASSENA — Andy Downs scored 28 points to lead the Canton boys basketball team to a 63-45 win over Massena in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday night.
Ashton Cloce added 21 points for Canton in its season opener.
Christopher McGregor led Massena (1-2, 0-1) with 16 points.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 67, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 49
Brennan Harmer supplied 34 points as the Yellowjackets (3-0, 2-0) beat Brushton-Moira in an East Division game at Madrid.
Trent Lashua added 18 points for Madrid-Waddington. Logan Bassett led the Panthers (0-1) with 18 points.
TUPPER LAKE 59, ST. REGIS FALLS 40
Eli Kulzer produced 18 points to send Tupper Lake (1-1, 1-0) past the Saints in an East Division game at St. Regis Falls.
Grant Godin scored 17 points for the Lumberjacks and Coalby Cox led St. Regis Falls (1-3, 1-1) with 18 points.
LOWVILLE 71, SOUTH JEFFERSON 45
Aidan Macaulay began his season with a 28-point performance, leading the Red Raiders to a blowout Frontier League “B” Division win at Adams.
Macaulay hit 12 field goals, two from beyond the arc. Aiden Zehr hit four 3-pointer to score 12 points for Lowville (1-0).
South Jefferson (0-1) was led by Curtis Staie’s 17 points.
COPENHAGEN 91, ALEXANDRIA 21
Keegan Morrow scored 24 points and Cody Powis contributed 23 points as the Golden Knights rolled past the Purple Ghosts in a FL “D” Division game and season opener for both teams in Copenhagen.
Shareef Stokley and Garrett Tufo each scored 12 points for Copenhagen.
Tucker Carroll grabbed nine rebounds for the Golden Knights and Tufo and Lucas Graves each totaled six.
Brock Hunter scored 10 points to pace Alexandria.
CENTRAL SQUARE 69, WATERTOWN 40
Timothy Giblin led all scorers with 30 points as the Red Hawks defeated the Cyclones in a nonleague game at Central Square.
Brandon Kulakowski chipped in 11 points for Central Square (1-0).
Marion Hinds-Ventour scored 19 points to lead Watertown (0-2) and Ryan Peters contributed 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EDWARDS-KNOX 45, HERMON-DEKALB 40
Lucy Frary scored 19 points for the Cougars (1-1, 1-0) in an NAC West Division win against Hermon-DeKalb at Russell.
Abby Hart added 17 points for Edwards-Knox.
Hilliary Jones and Haile Bouchey each scored 12 points for the Demons (1-2, 0-2).
CANTON 58, MASSENA 46
A 23-point effort from Catherine Chisholm helped the Golden Bears (1-0) get past Massena in a Central Division game at Canton.
Novaleigh LeGrow and Tori Jacobs both scored 10 points for the Red Raiders (1-1, 0-1).
BOYS SWIMMING
BEAVER RIVER SWEEPS TRI-MEET
In a tri-meet at Gouverneur between Beaver River, Canton and Gouverneur, the Beavers won two meets placing first in three events.
Harper Barrett won the 100- meter freestyle and was part of Beaver River’s winning 200 relay. Beaver River defeated FL opponent Gouverneur, 82-62, and Canton Lisbon Potsdam, 77-76.
Gouverneur (0-4, 0-1) also lost to Canton 78-67. Anthony DeJesus took two events for the Wildcats. He won the 200 IM and first in the 100 breaststroke.
Ryan Shipp led the Golden Bears (2-1, 2-0) with wins in the 100 butterfly and 500 free.
CARTHAGE 95, INDIAN RIVER 77
Jason Badalato won three events as Carthage edged out Indian River in a FL “A” Division meet in Carthage.
Badalato took the Comets (1-2) in the 200 IM, the 100 butterfly and was a member of Carthage’s winning 200 free relay.
Evan Arias captured the 200 free and the 500 free races.
WATERTOWN 94, SOUTH JEFFERSON 89
Nate Carlos (200 free, 100 backstroke), Xander Gaige (200 IM, 100 butterfly) and Andrew Victoria (100 free, 100 breaststroke) each won three individual events to pace the Cyclones (1-0) to a FL “A” Division win over the Spartans (2-1) in Adams.
VOLLEYBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Kerrigan Wiley recorded 12 kills and Hannah Dulmage recorded 16 assists to pace the Vikings past the Lions in a FL interdivisional match at Dexter.
Autumn Davis contributed six aces for Thousand Islands (1-2), which prevailed, 25-9, 25-19 and 25-16.
Katelyn Robinson totaled 10 service points for General Brown (0-2).
