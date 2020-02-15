SYRACUSE — Eight Frontier League wrestlers booked spots in the upcoming state wrestling tournament after winning their respective weight classes at the Section 3 Division I and II qualifiers Saturday at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College.
Three Indian River wrestlers won their brackets in Division I. Alex Booth took first in the 120-pound division after beating Andru Walts of Fulton, 6-0. Logan Patterson earned a return trip to the NYSPHSAA tournament after he pinned Ethan Wells of Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy in two minutes, 23 seconds in the 126 final. Aiden Poe beat Ian Bogardus of Fulton, 7-1, in the 170-pound championship.
Brady Lynch finished second at 99 pounds for the Warriors and Jack Clough of Watertown was runner up at 106.
Carthage’s Fombo Azah earned another state berth after winning the 195 final, 5-2, over Hamier Williams-Borges of Liverpool. Collin Null took first at 285 after beating New Hartford’s Charlie Tibbits, 5-2.
In Division II, state finalist Micah Roes of Lowville pinned Hunter White of Hannibal/Cato-Meridian in 1:45 in the 126 final. The South Jefferson/Sandy Creek duo of Anthony Rasmussen and Tyler Mousaw remained unbeaten after winning their divisions. Rasmussen pinned Ethan Eldred of Sherburne-Earlville in 4:52 to win at 182 while Mousaw got a 9-1 major decision over Bryce Dare of Holland Patent in the 195 final.
Chase Nevills (99) of Copenhagen, Branton Carpenter (152) of South Lewis and Justin Thayer (170) of SJ/SC each placed second.
Carthage’s Shay Sinitiere (99), Justyn Begley (120) and Thomas Albright (182) each finished third.
A few more area wrestlers could earn state spots via the wild card, which will be announced later in the week.
BOYS SWIMMING
WHS RECORDS FOUR FIRSTS
Four Watertown High School swimmers contributed to four first-place finishes for the Cyclones in the Falwell Cup, which serves as the state qualifier, at Nottingham High School in Syracuse.
Nathanial Carlos and Simon Stratton each finished first in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 freestyle, respectively. Carlos and Stratton each swam on Watertown’s winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, which also included Andrew Victoria and Xander Gaige.
Stratton added a second place in the 50 freestyle and Victoria was third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 100 breaststroke.
Carthage’s Jason Badalato finished fifth in the 200 freestyle and seventh in the 100 fly. Lowville’s Solomon Rosner took fifth in the 50 free.
BOYS HOCKEY
CAZENOVIA 3, IMMACULATE HEART 2
Immaculate Heart took a two-goal lead to start the game, but Cazenovia came back with three unanswered goals to defeat the Cavaliers in the Section 3 Division II preliminary playoff round at SUNY Morrisville.
David Jenner and Kyle Hughes scored the goals for Immaculate Heart (5-12-1), while Colton Young made 23 saves. Dan Scholl got one goal back for Cazenovia (6-14-1) in the first period and Jacob Owens and Josh Whaley each scored in the second.
POTSDAM 4, MASSENA 3 (OT)
Will Varney scored an overtime goal to lead Potsdam to a victory over Massena in a Northern Athletic Conference Division I game in Massena.
The win kept Massena (9-7-1, 6-2-1) from clinching the regular-season Division I title.
Varney also scored two other goals for the Sandstoners (5-10-2, 4-3-1) and Bryan Jones added a goal.
Ryan Letham, Mikey Kuhn and Connor Terry scored for the Red Raiders.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LISBON 75, EDWARDS-KNOX 56
Teagan Jordan scored 20 points to lead Lisbon to a victory over Edwards-Knox in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game in Russell.
Kaiden Mussen added 16 points for the Golden Knights (12-8, 7-6) with Jackson LaRock supplying 11.
Tyler Scott led the Cougars (11-7, 9-4) with 20 points.
COPENHAGEN 61, ORISKANY 53
Lucas Graves connected for 23 points as Copenhagen defeated Oriskany in a nonleague game in Copenhagen.
Keegan Morrow contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds and Graves added five assists for the Golden Knights (16-4).
PULASKI 62, SOUTH LEWIS 55
Sam Wood scored 18 points and Izaih Mullins added 13 as Pulaski defeated South Lewis in a nonleague game in Pulaski.
Ian Anderson scored 27 points and added nine rebounds for South Lewis (8-12). Alex Hirschey scored 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ST. REGIS FALLS 41, LISBON 30
Leah Walker finished with 18 points and nine rebounds as St. Regis Falls rallied from a three-point deficit after three quarters to capture the NAC interdivision game in St. Regis Falls.
The Saints (10-9) outscored the Golden Knights 18-4 in the fourth quarter.
Alexa McKee scored 20 points for Lisbon (6-13).
