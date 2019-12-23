MASSENA — Kennedy Emerson’s goal with 40 seconds left in regulation helped the Potsdam girls hockey team edge Massena, 4-3, in an Northern Athletic Conference game Monday afternoon.
Emerson finished with a hat trick, while Karley Green scored the other goal for the Sandstoners (8-3, 4-1), who reclaimed first place in the division.
Margaret Wilmshurst logged two goals and an assist for the Red Raiders (4-6, 1-3).
n In other action, Plattsburgh blanked Canton, 7-0.
BOYS HOCKEY
SYRACUSE 4, IHC 3
Kaleb Benedict scored twice in the second period as the Cougars held off the host Cavaliers for a Section 3 Division I win at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
Nelson Jones provided a goal and an assist for Syracuse (4-4-1, 3-0-0).
David Jenner and Gabe Horner each registered a goal and an assist for Immaculate Heart Central (3-3-2, 1-2-0).
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 3, OLD FORGE 0
Brooklyn Sullivan racked up 14 kills, 10 digs, seven assists, six service points and four aces as the Falcons swept the Eskimos, 25-23, 25-20, 25-17, in nonleague play at Old Forge.
Madelyn Hoffman collected eight digs, seven service points and two aces, while Leah Greene added 10 digs for South Lewis (4-3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 45, MASSENA 41
De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown totaled 16 points as the Lions picked up a nonleague victory over the Red Raiders in Massena.
Kacy Lennox contributed 11 points for General Brown (5-2).
Ethan Barney and Ethan Firnstein anchored Massena (4-5) with 10 points apiece.
CANTON 78, HEUVELTON 41
Andy Downs generated 19 points as the Golden Bears topped the Bulldogs in a nonleague game at Heuvelton.
Ashton Cloce collected 18 points for Canton (5-1).
Braedan Free got 13 points for Heuvelton (5-4).
ST. REGIS FALLS 59, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 57
Hunter Fefee scored on putback with 15 seconds left after the Saints rallied past the Panthers in an NAC East Division game at St. Regis Falls.
Dawson White notched 19 points and Derek Prevost tallied 16 points for St. Regis Falls (2-5, 2-3).
Tanner Rosenbarker supplied 17 points to lead Parishville-Hopkinton (1-7, 1-4).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 71, HEUVELTON 34
Emma Dening’s 18 points powered the Red Raiders to a nonleague win over the Bulldogs in Lowville.
Sydney Brown recorded a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds for Lowville (6-2), which placed five players in double figures.
Dakota Mouthorp led Heuvelton (6-2) with 11 points.
CANTON 76, SALMON RIVER 18
Sarah Sieminski provided 19 points as the Golden Bears routed the Shamrocks in an NAC Central Division game at Fort Covington.
Catherine Chisholm chipped in nine points for Canton (7-0, 5-0).
Lindsay Martin posted nine points for Salmon River (2-7, 0-5).
HARRISVILLE 66, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 32
Taylor Moore produced 18 points as the Pirates earned a nonleague win over the Panthers in Brushton.
Hannah LaPlatney chipped in 17 points for Harrisville (5-2).
Emma Russell scored 12 points for Brushton-Moira (0-6).
