CLINTON — Espen Matuszczak all scored three goals, including tallying a pair in the first half, as Lowville’s boys soccer team blanked Clinton, 3-0, in a nonleague game on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Isaiah Spence made seven saves to record the shutout for the Red Raiders (3-0) and Carver Nortz recorded a pair of assists.
Matthew King finished with seven saves for Clinton (2-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 2, CHITTENANGO 1
Teis Hegelund scored a goal and assisted on another as the Spartans won their season opener by edging the Bears in a nonleague game in Chittenango.
James King tallied a goal for South Jefferson and goalie made three saves to back his team’s defensive effort.
Logan Bronner scored a goal for Chittenango (1-2).
CARTHAGE 2, LYME 0
Grant Gillman and Karim Hassan scored a goal each as the Comets (3-1) blanked the Lakers to win the championship game at the Harrisville Tournament.
Goalie Evan Froelich made nine saves to lead Lyme (1-1).
In the consolation game, Harrisville edged Edwards-Knox on penalty kicks, 4-3.
■ In Northern Athletic Conference play, Malone defeated Gouverneur, 5-2, Ogdensburg Free Academy toppsed Potsdam, 11-1, and Canton bested Salmon River, 8-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
LOWVILLE 2, GENERAL BROWN 0
Mia Hanselman tallied a goal in the first half and Tai Nortz followed with a tally in the second half as the Red Raiders blanked the Lions in a Frontier League “B” Division game in Dexter.
Samantha Reynolds was only required to make one save to record the shutout for Lowville (2-0).
Geona Wood was credited with 25 saves for General Brown (3-2, 1-2).
WATERTOWN 10, CARTHAGE 0
Delaney Callahan scored two goals and assisted on another as the Cyclones topped the Warriors in a Frontier League “A” Division game in Watertown.
Ella Bowman tallied a pair of goals for Watertown (2-0-2, 1-0-1) and Alex Macutek contributed a goal and two assists. Jocelyn St. Joseph and Ella Mathison each chipped in with a goal and an assist and goalies Ava Bebee and Daelyn Sackett each made three saves in the win against Carthage (1-2, 0-2).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4, ALEXANDRIA 1
Kennady Billman tallied two goals and an assist as the Panthers defeated the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game played at Alexandria.
Jaselyn Nolder and Anna Stacy each scored a goal for and goalie Eily Vaughan made 11 saves in the win for Belleville Henderson (2-0) against Alexandria.
SOUTH LEWIS 2, SANDY CREEK 2
Mariah Lafountain scored a pair of goals as the Falcons forged a tie with the in a Frontier League “C” Division game in Turin.
Goalie GracieLynn finished with six saves for South Lewis (1-1-1). Maggie Wallace and Alysa Lando each scored a goal for Sandy Creek (0-1-1) and goalie Scout Preston made four stops.
HARRISVILLE 3, LYME 0
The Pirates blanked the Lakers to win the consolation game of the Harrisville Tournament.
Goalie Kennady Scott made three saves to lead Lyme (0-2).
Edwards-Knox blanked Hermon-DeKalb, 2-0, to win the tournament title.
CINCINNATUS 4, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Payton Landers and Madelyn Pittsley each contributed a goal and an assist as the Lions (4-0) defeated the Patriots in the championship game of the in the DeRuyter Girls Booster Blast Off tournament.
Lily Green was credited with 23 saves for Sackets Harbor (1-2, 0-1).
■ In Northern Athletic Conference play, Malone defeated Gouverneur, 5-2, Ogdensburg Free Academy toppsed Potsdam, 11-1, and Canton bested Salmon River, 8-1; Brushton-Moira defeated Parishville-Hopkinton, 3-1, St. Lawrence Central blanked Tupper Lake, 2-0, and Madrid-Waddington topped St. Regis Falls, 2-0.
St. Lawrence Central 3, Tupper Lake 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.