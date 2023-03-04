NEW YORK — South Lewis junior Collin Stafford finished eighth in the boys 1,600-meter race at the NYSPHSAA indoor track and field championships Saturday at Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island.
Stafford logged a time of 4 minutes, 18.66 seconds in the event.
Section 8’s Sanford H. Calhoun junior Logan Schaeffler picked up the victory in 4:13.51. Indian River senior Caleb Adams notched a 17th-place showing in the high jump.
South Lewis junior Brynn Bernard placed 11th in the girls 1,500 with a time of 4:44.80. Cicero-North Syracuse senior Kate Putman was victorious in 4:23.78, which is a top-10 time in the country.
Tupper Lake senior Olivia Ellis was 16th in the high jump, and Gouverneur sophomore Audrey Gaines finished 18th in the same event.
Potsdam junior Lindy Betrus finished 17th in the triple jump and 20th in the long jump.
