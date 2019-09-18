MADRID — Eighth-grader Kelsey Farnsworth stole a goal kick and scored the winning goal with 6.6 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Parishville-Hopkinton girls soccer team a 1-0 victory over Madrid-Waddington in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game Wednesday.
Brenna Woods made six saves for the Panthers (3-2 overall and division). Madrid-Waddington fell to 0-4-2 and 0-3-1.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
Anna Nelson and Jess Bullock scored goals to send the Flyers (2-1-1) past the Saints in an East Division game in Norwood.
Kaitlyn Arcadi scored for St. Regis Falls (2-5).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0, CHATEAUGAY 0 (OT)
Emma Staples made six saves to help Chateaugay (4-1-2, 3-0-2) pick up a point in a scoreless tie with Brushton-Moira in an East Division game in Chateaugay. Natalie Palmer made five saves for Brushton-Moira (5-2-1, 5-1-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 1, TUPPER LAKE 0
Natalie Butterfield stopped three shots to give Colton-Pierrepont a win over Tupper Lake (1-3-1, 0-3-1) in an East Division game in South Colton.
Brienne Basford scored off a pass from Landree Chamberlain in the 16th minute for the Colts (4-4, 4-3).
HAMMOND 5, LISBON 1
Hailee Manning scored three goals to lead the Red Devils (4-1, 3-0) past the Golden Knights in a West Division game in Hammond.
Kelsey Bennett and Avery Kenyon also scored for Hammond. Emily Jordan scored for Lisbon (4-2, 3-2).
HERMON-DEKALB 3, MORRISTOWN 1
Makenna Smith scored two goals as the Demons beat the Green Rockets in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Kailey Hernandez also scored for Hermon-DeKalb (3-1, 3-0). Laurell Vinch scored for Morristown (1-4-1, 1-3).
CANTON 1, GOUVERNEUR 1 (OT)
Verna Turnwald scored a second-half goal to help Gouverneur (4-1-1, 4-0-1) salvage a tie with Canton in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Hannah Reed scored in the first half for Canton (1-4-1, 1-2-1).
MASSENA 2, OFA 0
Sabella Cromie made three saves as Massena shut out Ogdensburg Free Academy (2-4, 1-3) in a Central Division game in Massena.
Kylie Letham scored in the 61st minute and Elizabeth Rogers scored on a penalty kick in the 70th minute for the Red Raiders (3-3, 3-2).
MALONE 4, SALMON RIVER 2
Abby Lamica produced two goals to help the Huskies (3-4, 3-2) defeat the Shamrocks in a Central Division in Malone.
Ryleigh McCauley and Caitlin Douglas also scored.
Hannah Johnson scored both goals for Salmon River (1-5-1, 1-4).
VOLLEYBALL
MADRID-WADDINGTON 3, GOUVERNEUR 1
Julia Cochran and Sarah Weaver both scored 11 points to lead the Yellowjackets to a 25-18, 19-25, 25-14, 25-22 win over the Wildcats (1-4, 0-2) in a West Division match in Madrid.
Kelsey Forbes scored 13 points and Marissa Hawkins added 10 assists for Madrid-Waddington (2-2, 1-0).
CHATEAUGAY 3, MASSENA 2
Hannah Monette scored 17 points and Chloe Boyea added 14 as the Bulldogs picked up a 12-25, 25-17, 17-25, 30-28, 25-11 win over the Raiders (2-2, 1-1) in an East Division match in Chateaugay.
Alexis Monette added 12 points for Chateaugay (3-2, 2-0).
MALONE 3, SALMON RIVER 1
Brooke Myers and Maddy Major both scored nine points and Major added 10 kills to send the Huskies (2-2, 1-1) to a 25-19, 25-23, 14-25, 26-24 win over the Shamrocks (1-3, 1-1) in an East Division match in Malone.
TUPPER LAKE 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
The Lumberjacks (3-1, 1-1) produced a 25-13, 25-12, 25-12 sweep of the Panthers in an East Division match in Tupper Lake. Destiny Seller led Brushton-Moira (0-6, 0-2) with five points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.