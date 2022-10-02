Sports roundup

ROCHESTER — Norwood-Norfolk senior Sharon Colbert placed sixth in the girls small school cross country race at Saturday’s McQuaid Invitational.

Colbert logged a time of 18 minutes, 29.7 seconds on the 3-mile course while teammate Madison Carista placed 18th and Rachel Hewey finished 32nd.

