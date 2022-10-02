ROCHESTER — Norwood-Norfolk senior Sharon Colbert placed sixth in the girls small school cross country race at Saturday’s McQuaid Invitational.
Colbert logged a time of 18 minutes, 29.7 seconds on the 3-mile course while teammate Madison Carista placed 18th and Rachel Hewey finished 32nd.
South Jefferson eighth-grader Annabelle Renzi took 15th while Carley Worden was 26th and Reese Roberts ended up 44th.
WHS’ NETTO 8TH AT WHITESBORO
Watertown eighth-grader Amalia Netto finished 11th at the Whitesboro Invitational on Saturday at Deerfield Wilderness Park in Utica.
Netto recorded a time of 22:08.8 on the 5-kilometer course while teammate Katelyn Davis was 13th. Watertown was ninth in the team competition.
In the boys race, Watertown’s Sam Demarco finished 32nd and Jonah Stone placed 35th.
BOYS SOCCER
LISBON 2, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Cooper Rutherford scored in the first half and Truman Gendebien scored on a penalty kick in the second half to lead the Golden Knights past the Colts in a nonleague game Saturday in South Colton.
Caleb Richardson made four saves for the shutout.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1, OFA 0
Winfred Simpson scored the only goal for Northeastern Clinton in a nonleague win over the Blue Devils at Ogdensburg.
Lowville 7, Holland Patent 1
Peyton Matuszcak scored two goals and assisted on two others as the Red Raiders cruised to victory over the Golden Knights in a Frontier League nonleague game at Lowville.
Trey Smith and Carter Nortz each contributed a goal and an assist for Lowville (6-3-1) and goalie Isaiah Spence made three saves.
Ryan Myers, Simeon Rush and Jayden Bagley each chipped in a goal for the Red Raiders against Holland Patent (1-10).
Indian River 3, OSWEGO 0
Anderson Burge scored a pair of goals to spark the Warriors past the Buccaneers in a FL nonleague game at Philadelphia.
Caleb Adams assisted on all three goals for Indian River (3-7-1) and Michael Rush tallied a goal.
Goalie Joey Raap made five saves against Oswego (1-12).
GIRLS SOCCER
HARRISVILLE 2, LISBON 1
Evelyn Winters scored both goals for Harrisville in an NAC West Division triumph over the Golden Knights in Lisbon.
Allison Bell scored for the Golden Knights.
Watertown 3, LOWVILLE 1
Delaney Callahan tallied a goal and an assist as the Cyclones defeated the Red Raiders in a FL division crossover game in Watertown.
Alexandra Macutek and Willa Overton each scored a goal for Watertown (9-2, 7-1) and goalies Ava Virga (eight saves) and Ava Bebee combined on the win against Lowville (7-3, 5-3).
Indian River 5, Carthage 1
Michaela Delles totaled a goal and three assists and Rhyleigh Colvard and Mackenzie Gorski each scored a pair of goals as the Warriors topped the Comets in a FL “A” Division game in Carthage.
Goalie Maleri Streiff made six saves for Indian River (5-5-2, 4-4-1) against Carthage (2-7, 1-6).
Halee Martin scored a goal for the Comets and McKayla Gibeau finished with 14 saves.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2, ALEXANDRIA 0
Goalie Eily Vaughn made 18 saves as the Panthers blanked the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division match at Alexandria Bay.
Kennady Billman tallied a goal and an assist and Mackenzie Salisbury scored a goal for Belleville Henderson (9-3) against Alexandria (1-8).
COPENHAGEN 4, LYME 1
Mollie Babcock scored a pair of goals to spark the Golden Knights past the Lakers in a “D” Division game at Chaumont.
Aubree Smykla and Madison Cheek each tallied a goal and an assist for Copenhagen (9-2).
Malena Stevenson scored on a penalty kick to lead Lyme (3-7-1).
South Lewis 3, Sandy Creek 0
Grace Smith, Leah Greene and Liadan McAleese each scored a goal as the Falcons blanked the Comets in a “C” Division game at Sandy Creek.
Jordan Dorrity made three saves for South Lewis (7-5-1, 5-4-1) against Sandy Creek (4-5-1).
Beaver River 4, Heuvelton 0
Brenna Mast scored a pair of goals as the unbeaten Beavers blanked the Bulldogs in a nonleague game at Beaver Falls.
Addison Nortz and Kaylee Zehr each tallied a goal and goalie Katelyn Adams only had to make one stop for Beaver River (11-0).
Westhill 4, GENERAL BROWN 0
Lizzie Horner, Kate Bendall and Ashley Bolesh combined to make four saves, and four different players scored to lead Westhill over General Brown (4-5-1) in nonleague action at Westhill.
