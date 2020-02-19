NORFOLK — Norwood-Norfolk defeated the Massena boys hockey team 4-1 in a Northern Athletic Conference intradivision game Wednesday night, but both teams wound up clinching divisional titles.
The Flyers (11-7-1 overall, 9-4 division) entered the last game of the season tied with Ogdensburg Free Academy for the Division II lead, but the Blue Devils lost 3-1 to St. Lawrence Central, giving Norwood-Norfolk an undisputed title.
Massena (9-8-1, 6-3-1) clinched the Division I title after Potsdam tied the Islanders 3-3 in a game in Potsdam. The Red Raiders earned a playoff bye and will face either Potsdam or Canton in the Section 10 championship game on March 2 at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena.
John McCall led Norwood-Norfolk with a goal and two assists. Jayden Grant, Brody VanBuren and Bobby Voss also scored.
Mikey Kuhn scored for Massena.
POTSDAM 3, ISLANDERS 3 (OT)
Will Varney scored with eight seconds left to give the Sandstoners (a tie with the Islanders in an intradivision game in Potsdam. The tie cost Potsdam, however, as it made it impossible for it to move into a tie for Massena for the regular-season title.
Bryan Jones and Kole Wright also scored for Potsdam 5-10-3, 4-3-2).
Reese Gray, Trenton Barnes and Mason Aubertine scored for the Islanders (5-13-1, 3-8-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 3, OFA 1
Ashton Adams scored one goal and assisted on two others to lead the Larries past the Blue Devils in a Division II game in Brasher Falls.
Connor Foster and Kade Hayes also scored for St. Lawrence Central (6-13-1, 4-8-1).
Kaleb Spears scored for Ogdensburg Free Academy (13-6-1, 8-5).
SALMON RIVER 3, CANTON 0
Ryan Oakes made 20 saves to help the Shamrocks shut out the Golden Bears in an intradivision game in Fort Covington.
Tim Cook and Jared Showen scored one goal with one assist for Salmon River (10-10, 7-5). Cobie Cree also scored for Salmon River against Canton (3-14-1, 3-5-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COLTON-PIERREPONT 41, LISBON 28
Amber Erwin scored 12 points to lead the No. 8-seeded Colts past the ninth-seeded Golden Knights in a Section 10 Class D first-round game in Colton.
The Colts (10-11) will face top-seeded Hammond in a quarterfinal at 7:45 p.m. Sunday at SUNY Canton.
Alexis Cuthbert scored 11 points for the Colts and Alexa McKee led Lisbon (6-14) with 12 points.
HERMON-DEKALB 55, MORRISTOWN 26
Audri Tehonica paced the No. 7-seeded Demons with 18 points in a Class D first-round win over the No. 10 Green Rockets in DeKalb Junction.
Hermon-DeKalb will meet No. 2 Heuvelton in a quarterfinal at 2:45 p.m. Sunday at SUNY Canton.
Hilliary Jones added 15 points for Hermon-DeKalb (11-10) and Haley Ward led Morristown (4-17) with 10 points.
ST. REGIS FALLS 50, TUPPER LAKE 8
Kaitlyn Arcadi tallied 15 points as the No. 6-seeded Saints defeated the No. 11-seeded Lumberjacks in a Class D first-round contest in St. Regis Falls.
St. Regis Falls (11-9) will meet No. 3 Chateaugay in a quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Sunday at SUNY Canton.
Rhea Work added 14 points for the Saints against Tupper Lake (1-20).
POTSDAM 46, SALMON RIVER 22
Luca Pecora finished with 21 points to send the No. 4-seeded Sandstoners past the fifth-seeded Shamrocks in a Class B first-round game in Potsdam.
Potsdam (5-16) will travel to face No. 1 Canton in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday.
Julia Basford added nine points for Potsdam against Salmon River (3-18).
