ALEXANDRIA BAY — Morgan Fox scored a hat trick as the host Islanders boys hockey team topped St. Lawrence Central, 8-4, in the opening round of the Alexandria tournament Monday night.
This game also counted in the Northern Athletic Conference Division II standings.
Jakob Lynch registered two goals and four assists for the Islanders (2-4-1 overall, 1-3-1 league), who plays Ogdensburg Free Academy in the title game at 2:15 p.m. today at the Alexandria Municipal Ice Arena.
Andrew LaMora scored three goals for the Larries (4-3, 4-2).
St. Lawrence Central will face Plattsburgh in the consolation game at noon today.
OFA 5, PLATTSBURGH 1
Drew Costello supplied two goals as the Blue Devils beat the Hornets in a semifinal of the Alexandria tournament in Alexandria Bay,
Ty Jacobs stopped 39 shots for OFA (5-2).
Drew Knowles scored for Plattsburgh (1-2-1).
n In other action, Tupper Lake downed Section 2’s LaSalle Institute, 7-2, in a game played at Messa Rink on the campus of Union College in Schenectady.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BISHOP GRIMES 56, INDIAN RIVER 50
Natalie Musolino netted 15 points as the host Cobras held off the Warriors in the semifinals of the More Than a Game Tournament in Syracuse.
Althea Simmons and Jenna Sloane contributed with 11 points each for Bishop Grimes (4-1), which plays Maine-Endwell of Section 4 in the championship game at 7 tonight. Maine-Endwell of Section 4 downed Phoenix, 48-14, in the other semifinal.
Adrien LaMora led all scorers with 22 points, while Ravan Marsell and Daelyn Alcock both scored nine points for Indian River (7-1), which plays Phoenix in the third-place game at 4 today at Bishop Grimes.
ALEXANDRIA 36, MORRISTOWN 21
Bridget Watson recorded nine points and grabbed 17 rebounds as the Purple Ghosts topped the Green Rockets (1-6) in nonleague play at Alexandria Bay.
Madi Davidson also netted nine points for Alexandria (4-4).
HEUVELTON 66, LISBON 21
Dakota Mouthrop tallied 15 points as the Bulldogs downed the Golden Knights in the first round of the Cindy Brady Tournament in Heuvelton.
The game was also considered an NAC West Division game.
Bella Doyle and Rylin McAllister each provided 13 points for Heuvelton (8-2, 5-0), which plays Hermon-DeKalb in the title game at 7:30 p.m. today.
Rachel LaRock led Lisbon (2-2, 2-1) with 12 points. Lisbon will play Colton-Pierrepont in today’s consolation game at 4:30.
HERMON-DEKALB 48, COLTON-PIERREPONT 34
Olivia Simser posted 13 points as the Green Demons beat the Colts in the first round of the Cindy Brady Tournament at Heuvelton.
Jayla O’Donnell accumulated 12 points for Hermon-DeKalb (4-2).
Landree Chamberlain paced Colton-Pierrepont (5-2) with 15 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MADRID-WADDINGTON 55, OFA 46
Jacob Morgan collected 17 points as the Yellowjackets outlasted the Blue Devils in the opening round of the John Burkman Classic in Canton.
Drew Harmer chipped in 14 points for Madrid-Waddington (6-0), which plays host Canton in tonight’s championship game at 7:15.
Ogdensburg Free Academy (2-4) will play Edwards-Knox in the consolation game at 5:30 p.m.
The host Golden Bears defeated the Cougars, 67-36.
n The slated nonleague matchup between Morristown and Alexandria slated to take place in Alexandria Bay was called off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.