OGDENSBURG — Mason Frary scored two goals in the third period to snap a tie game and lead the St. Lawrence Central boys hockey team to a 4-2 win over Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Northern Athletic Conference Division II game Wednesday.
Jarrett St. Hilaire and Ryan LaPage also scored for the Larries (1-1 overall, 1-0 division). Kaleb Spears and Mark Barr scored for OFA (1-3, 0-2).
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 6, CANTON 0
Ava Johnson stopped 10 shots to lead the Sandstoners to a win over the Golden Bears (0-4, 0-3) in an NAC contest in Canton.
Kennedy Emerson scored three goals with one assist for Potsdam (5-2, 3-0). Olivia Hunter scored twice and Jessika Bullock also scored.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CHATEAUGAY 90, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 55
Jonah McDonald scored 35 points to send the Bulldogs (2-0) past the Panthers in an East Division game in Parishville.
Walker Martin scored 19 points and Max Richards and Jed McDonald each added 12 points.
Harrison Snell led the Panthers (1-3, 1-1) with 16 points and Burt Chevier scored 15.
SOUTH LEWIS 67, BEAVER RIVER 53
Ian Anderson drained three 3-pointers and finished with 26 points for South Lewis in its Frontier League “C” Division victory over Beaver River in Turin.
Anderson also brought down eight rebounds while shelling out five assists. Marshall Dorrity scored 15 points for South Lewis (2-2) and Cory Millard finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Zach Mast had a team-high 13 points for Beaver River (2-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 52, CHATEAUGAY 35
Kylee Kellison supplied 17 points as the Flyers (3-0) defeated the Bulldogs in an East Division game in Norwood.
Kayly-Jaye Belmore added 10 points for Norwood-Norfolk. Chloe Champagne led the Bulldogs (1-2, 1-1) with 13 points.
VOLLEYBALL
BEAVER RIVER 3, HOLLAND PATENT 0
Beaver River swept Holland Patent in a nonleague match, 25-19, 25-8 and 25-18 at Holland Patent.
For Beaver River (4-0), Makenna Boliver secured 15 points, 12 digs and six kills, Natalie Monnat totaled 17 assists and Chelsea Greenwood finished with nine kills.
