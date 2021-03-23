CANTON — Braedan Free scored 18 points to lead the Heuvelton boys basketball team to a 61-58 victory over Canton in a nonleague game Tuesday night.
Josh Wrobel scored 14 points for the Bulldogs (8-0 overall) and Tristan Lovely added 10.
Chris Downs led Canton (4-2) with 17 points, while Ashton Cloce supplied 16.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 68, ST. REGIS FALLS 41
Justin Kennedy scored 21 points to send Brushton-Moira (1-4) past St. Regis Falls in a nonleague game in St. Regis Falls.
James Durant scored 16 points and Bradley Mersinger added 13.
Luke Chapman led the Saints (0-4) with 18 points, and Derek Prevost tossed in 13.
SACKETS HARBOR 64, COPENHAGEN 61
Tyler Green scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Dominick Sprague scored 17 points to pace the Patriots past the Golden Knights in a nonleague game in Copenhagen.
Austin Griner contributed 13 points and six rebounds, and Thomas Lind totaled 10 points and eight rebounds for Sackets Harbor (11-1), which has won six consecutive games.
Cody Powis scored a game-high 26 points, including eight 3-pointers, for Copenhagen (4-9), and Clayton Powis scored 12 points.
On Monday, Belleville Henderson defeated Immaculate Heart Central, 56-43 in a nonleague game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COPENHAGEN 56, SACKETS HARBOR 19
Raegan Dalrymple recorded a double-double, scoring 21 points and picking up 11 rebounds, to help Copenhagen win in Sackets Harbor.
Brooke Smykla supplied 10 points for Copenhagen (11-2) and six assists while Allison Best and Aubree Smykla each scored six points.
Sydney Curley and Emily Curley each scored four points for Sackets Harbor (1-8).
HERMON-DEKALB 68, MORRISTOWN 32
A 23-point effort from Audri Tehonica led the Demons (2-4) past the Green Rockets in a nonleague game in DeKalb Junction.
Emery McQuade scored 20 points for the Demons. Hilliary Jones picked up 13 points and Ellie McQuade supplied 10.
Kassidy Sullivan led the Green Rockets (0-6) with 13 points.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 54, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 23
Kylee Kellison supplied 15 points to send Norwood-Norfolk past Parishville-Hopkinton (0-4) in a nonleague game in Parishville.
Briana Stratton contributed 11 points for the Flyers (4-3).
EDWARDS-KNOX 57, HAMMOND 55
The Cougars (6-1) outscored the Red Devils 26-13 in the fourth quarter to win a nonleague game in Russell.
Lucy Frary led Edwards-Knox with 33 points.
Avery Kenyon paced the Red Devils (5-1) with 22 points. Hailey Cunningham scored 12 points and Sadey Sprabary added 10.
OFA 62, LISBON 12
Gabrielle Morley and Abigail Raven both scored 14 points to send Ogdensburg Free Academy past Lisbon (1-7) in a nonleague game in Lisbon.
Emily Farrand added 13 points for OFA (4-3).
HEUVELTON 46, GOUVERNEUR 39
Bella Doyle tallied 17 points as Heuvelton (6-2) defeated Gouverneur in a nonleague game in Gouverneur.
Raelin Burns led the Wildcats (3-2) with 12 points ane Lexi Devlin added 11.
BOYS HOCKEY
OFA 2, MASSENA 1
Keighan Sias and Drew Costello scored goals as the Blue Devils (3-2) defeated the Red Raiders in a nonleague game in Massena.
Trysen Sunday scored for Massena (4-2-1).
GIRLS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 4, MASSENA 3
Brycelan Sunday and Emma Ransom each scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Shamrocks (3-5) past the Raiders in a nonleague game in Fort Covington.
Karah White and Kayla Cunningham also scored for Salmon River. Sophia Prentice scored two goals for Massena (2-3) and Brooke Terry added another goal.
