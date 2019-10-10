LOWVILLE — Hannah Freeman scored a pair of goals and assisted on another to pace Lowville’s girls soccer team past South Jefferson, 3-1, on Wednesday night to clinch the Frontier League’s “B” Division crown.
With the win, the Red Raiders improved to 10-2-1, including 8-0-1 in the league to secure the program’s seventh consecutive championship in the division.
Delia Wilton also scored for Lowville and goalkeeper Olivia Brandel made seven saves to secure the win.
Jackie Piddock scored a goal for the Spartans (10-3-1, 7-3-1) while Jaeden Moscarelli made seven saves in net.
COPENHAGEN 7, ALEXANDRIA 2
Brooke Smykla and Raegan Dalrymple each scored three goals for the Golden Knights en route to recording a “D” Division win in Copenhagen.
With the victory, Copenhagen (13-0-1), clinched at least a share of the “D” Division title.
Mya Weaver and Auriela Davidson each scored a goal for the Purple Ghosts (0-13).
WATERTOWN 4, INDIAN RIVER 0
Tatum Overton scored twice and added an assist as the host Cyclones blanked the Warriors (4-8-1, 1-7-1) in a Frontier League “A” Division game.
Amaya Goodman and Jenna Christopher totaled goals for Watertown (10-3, 8-1).
CARTHAGE 5, IMMACULATE HEART 2
Liya Mace collected two goals and an assist as the Comets topped the Cavaliers in an “A” Division game at Carthage.
Janessa Oakes added a goal and two assists for Carthage (3-10, 3-6).
Miranda Bearup led Immaculate Heart Central (5.7-1, 2-6-1) with a goal and an assist.
BEAVER RIVER 6, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Kaylee Zehr’s two goals lifted the Beavers to a “C” Division win over the Falcons (0-12-1, 0-11-1) in Beaver Falls.
Brenna Mast, Emily Lyndaker, Emma Roggie and Juleanna Duell chipped in with goals for Beaver River (7-5-2, 6-5-2).
LAFARGEVILLE 3, SACKETS HARBOR 2 (2OT)
Kamryn Barnes scored two goals, including the game winner in double overtime, to push the Red Knights past the Patriots in Sackets Harbor.
Barnes’ game winning goal came with only a couple of minutes remaining in the overtime period, Josie Barton recorded the assist for LaFargeville (7-6-1, 7-6-1).
Corinne Martin and Emma Dempsey each scored for the Patriots (4-8-1, 4-8-1). BOYS SOCCER
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 7, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
Peyton Snell scored three goals and assisted on two others to lead the Panthers past the Flyers in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division in Parishville.
Stuart Ayers added two goals for the Panthers (10-2 overall, 9-1 division). Harrison Snell and Tanner Rosenbarker also scored.
Norwood-Norfolk (1-11, 1-10) scored on an own goal.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
George Webb made five saves to lead the Panthers past the Colts (7-4, 5-4) in an East Division game in Brushton.
Justin Kennedy scored on a penalty kick with 57 seconds left in the game for the Panthers (7-6, 6-5).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 7, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Cade VanBuren scored twice to help the Yellowjackets defeat the Larries (4-7-1, 4-6-1) in an East Division contest in Brasher Falls.
Kyle Stoner, John McCall, Joe Green and Cody Schweinberg also scored for Madrid-Waddington (8-3, 7-2).
CHATEAUGAY 8, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Carson Richards made three saves in the first half and then scored a goal in the second as the Bulldogs shut out the Saints (0-11, 0-10) in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Riley Leary, Jeremyah Johnston, Matthew Beaudin, Chase Thomas, Kole Peterson, Dylan Harrigan and Brayden Feimann also scored for the Bulldogs (8-2-1, 7-1-1). Jonah McDonald made six saves in the second half for Chateaugay.
OFA 2, POTSDAM 0
Trent Lovely made seven saves as the Blue Devils shut out the Sandstoners (4-8, 0-7) in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Karson LaRose and Holden Woods each scored a goal and assisted on the other’s goal for Ogdensburg Free Academy (5-5-2, 4-2-2).
SALMON RIVER 3, MASSENA 2 (OT)
Jared Showen scored on a penalty shot in overtime to send the Shamrocks (9-4, 6-2) past the Red Raiders in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Clayton Jones tied the game with 32.6 seconds left for Salmon River and Showen scored a goal in the first half.
Shea Scully and Luke Von Borstel scored for Massena (1-5-3, 1-4-2).
MALONE 3, CANTON 1
Hans Schumacher scored all three goals as the Huskies (9-4, 6-1) defeated the Golden Bears in a Central Division game in Canton.
Nicholas Estabrooks scored for Canton (5-7-2, 3-4-2).
MORRISTOWN 3, EDWARDS-KNOX 1
The Green Rockets (6-5, 5-4) scored three times in the second half to defeat Edwards-Knox in a West Division game in Morristown.
Tristan Simmons scored twice for Morristown and Jonah Witherhead scored the other goal.
Avery Whitford scored for the Cougars (5-8, 3-7).
LISBON 2, HARRISVILLE 1 (OT)
Rowan Rishe scored in overtime to give the Golden Knights a win over the Pirates (7-4-1, 5-3) in a West Division game in Lisbon. The win also clinched the division title for Lisbon (11-0, 9-0).
Jack LaRock scored in regulation for Lisbon and Jadon Sullivan scored for the Pirates (7-4-1, 5-3).
HERMON-DEKALB 1, HEUVELTON 0 (OT)
Kevin Joj scored in overtime to lift the Demons past the Bulldogs (3-10, 1-8) in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Andrew Matthews made 19 saves for the Demons (6-7, 4-5).
HAMMOND 3, GOUVERNEUR 2
Randy Durham scored twice and Cooper Bennett also scored as the Red Devils (6-6) beat the Wildcats in a nonleague game in Gouverneur.
Logan Mullaney scored two goals for the Wildcats (0-11).
