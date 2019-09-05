WATERTOWN — Hannah Freeman scored the game’s lone goal and Lowville’s girls soccer team went on to edge Watertown, 1-0, on Wednesday night in a nonleague game.
Freeman finished off a give-and-go sequence with Eliana Bonbrest to tally the goal in the game’s 18th minute for Lowville (1-0).
Goalie Elizabeth Western only needed to make two saves to record the shutout.
Alana Mastin finished with five saves for Watertown (1-2).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 6, ALEXANDRIA 0
Eden Vaughn scored a pair of goals to pace the Panthers to victory over the Purple Ghosts in a Frontier League “D” Division game in Belleville.
Helina Disbro, Breanna Scofield and Mia Hernandez contributed a goal and an assist for Belleville Henderson (1-0), which provided new coach Katelyn Costello with her first win. Jenna Canipe assisted on two goals and goalie Sydney Hess made eight saves against Alexandria (0-1).
LYME 5, LAFARGEVILLE 3
Callie Lafontaine scored three goals as the Indians topped the Red Knights in the “D” Division opener for both schools.
Olivia Ososkalo contributed two goals for Lyme (1-0), which gave new coach Brenton Goodhart his first victory.
Kamryn Barnes and Cadence Hutchins each scored for LaFargeville (0-1).
SACKETS HARBOR 3, SANDY CREEK 0
Savanah Chiodi scored two goals for the Patriots in a division crossover win over the Comets in Sackets Harbor.
All three of the Patriots’ goals came in the first half. After Chiodi’s second in the 25th minute, Emma Dempsey scored for Sackets Harbor (1-0) in the 32nd minute.
Kayla Filiatrault and Hailey McGrew record six and four saves respectively for Sandy Creek (0-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 5, CARTHAGE 1
Macy Shultz scored three goals to propel the Spartans to a season-opening win over the Comets in a nonleague game in Adams.
Alysse Perry chipped in with two goals and an assist for South Jefferson (1-0) and goalie Jaeden Moscarelli made seven saves to record the win. Mary Root scored a goal for Carthage (0-1).
LISBON 5, OFA 0
Makayla Hyde scored a goal and assisted on another as the Golden Knights knocked off the Blue Devils (1-1) in the championship game of the Cring Tournament in Ogdensburg.
Alexa McKee, Emily Jordan and Kallie Wood also scored for the Golden Knights (2-0). Abby Flack made one save for the shutout.
HEUVELTON 0, MORRISTOWN 0 (OT)
Emma Showers stopped nine shots to help Morristown (0-1-1) salvage a tie with the Bulldogs in the consolation game of the Cring Tournament.
Rayna Cameron did not have to make any saves for the Bulldogs (0-1-1).
COLTON-PIERRPONT 2, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Landree Chamberlain scored two goals in the second half to lead the Colts past the Panthers (1-2, 1-1) in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game in South Colton.
Natalie Butterfield stopped 12 shots for the Colts (1-2, 1-1).
HAMMOND 6, HARRISVILLE 1
Harlie Moore scored the only goal for Harrisville (0-1-1, 0-1) in a West Division game in Hammond. No information was provided for Hammond (1-0).
BOYS SOCCER
MALONE 2, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1
Hans Schumacher scored two goals late in the first half to give Malone a 2-1 win over Madrid-Waddington in the championship game of the John Jeffers Memorial Tournament at Potsdam High School.
Schumacher scored on a penalty kick for Malone (2-1) in the 31st minute and added an unassisted goal in the 40th. John McCall scored shortly after Schumacher for the Yellowjackets (1-1).
POTSDAM 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
Keenan Hassett scored in the final minute of the game to lead the Sandstoners (1-1) in the consolation game of the Jeffers Tournament.
Romano Sergi scored the first goal for Potsdam in the 41st minute and Hayden Booker tied the game in the 58th minute for the Flyers (0-2).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 2, IMMACULATE HEART 1
Gabe Clement recorded a goal and an assist for Thousand Islands in the Vikings league nonleague victory over the Cavaliers in Clayton.
Chase Brooks scored the first goal for the Vikings (1-0) while Jaden Guga scored the only goal for Immaculate Heart Central (0-1).
