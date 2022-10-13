CARTHAGE — Carli Freeman’s first-half goal helped the Lowville girls soccer team edge Carthage, 1-0, in a Frontier League crossover game Thursday night.
Lowville (11-4 overall, 9-4 division) wraps up the regular season at 2 p.m. Saturday with a nonleague game when it hosts Cicero-North Syracuse.
Mikayla Gibeau was credited with 24 saves for Carthage (2-13, 2-10).
Natalia Ososkalo scored three goals as the Lakers blanked the Red Knights in a “D” Division game at Chaumont.
Dallas Parker contributed a goal and Malena Stevenson handed out two assists for Lyme (6-8-1, 6-7-1).
Brooke McKee collected six saves for LaFargeville (4-10).
COPENHAGEN 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Samantha Stokely registered a goal and an assist as the Golden Knights earned a nonleague win over the Falcons at Copenhagen.
Madison Cheek and Aubree Smykla also added goals for Copenhagen (13-2).
Jordan Dorrity made seven saves for South Lewis (8-7-1).
INDIAN RIVER 2, MASSENA 0
Katie Call stopped 10 shots as the Warriors picked up a nonleague victory over the Red Raiders in Philadelphia.
Michaela Delles and Bella Davis each scored for Indian River (7-7-2).
Makayla Sunderland recorded 16 saves for Massena (9-1-2).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 2, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Kelsey Farnsworth made four saves as Parishville-Hopkinton shut out the Panthers (2-10) in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game in Brushton.
Eliza Colbert and Alivia Sochia scored for Parishville-Hopkinton (5-8-1, 5-6-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 4, MADRID-WADDINGTON 2
Kaitlyn Houston scored three goals as the Colts (12-1, 11-2) defeated Madrid-Waddington in an East Division game at South Colton.
Meridyth Clarkson also scored for the Colts.
Maddison Armstrong and Grace Plumley scored for the Yellowjackets (6-8-1, 5-7-1).
CHATEAUGAY 1, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Olivia Cook scored in the first half to send Chateaugay past the Larries (8-5-1, 8-3-1) in an East Division game at Brasher Falls.
Kaelyn Morgan made five saves for the Bulldogs (13-0, 11-0).
