DEXTER — Ainsley Fuller compiled 16 points, six rebounds and six steals as No. 1 seed General Brown claimed the Section 3 Class B quarterfinal girls basketball victory over No. 9 Oneida, 45-28, on Wednesday.
Kori Nichols added 13 points and Ashlee Ward led with seven rebounds for the Lions (20-2), who advanced to face No. 4 Westhill at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at Onondaga Community College.
General Brown blocked seven shots against Oneida, with Leah Ferris contributing three.
Myah Rainbow led Oneida (13-8) with eight points.
POLAND 70, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 35
Logan Cookinham scored a game-high 26 points and recorded 16 rebounds as second-seeded Poland defeated Belleville Henderson in a Class D quarterfinal in Poland.
The Tornadoes (20-2) advanced to a semifinal matchup against No. 3 Copenhagen at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Onondaga CC.
Morgan Weigand supplied 14 points and Shelbi Hagues 13 as Poland jumped to a 35-15 halftime lead.
Neva Bettinger struck for 25 points for the seventh-seeded Panthers (10-10).
CHATEAUGAY 41, HEUVELTON 30
Irelynn LaPlante scored 14 points to lead No. 2 Chateaugay past the No. 6 Bulldogs in a Section 10 Class D semifinal at SUNY Potsdam.
The Bulldogs (17-3) will meet No. 1 Hammond (16-0) in the title game at 1 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Potsdam.
Kaelyn Morgan added 12 points for Chateaugay. Rylin McAllister led Heuvelton (9-11) with 10 points.
■ Hammond picked up a 56-32 win over No. 5 Hermon-DeKalb (13-10) in the second semifinal.
Landree Kenyon led Hammond with 31 points. Olivia Simser scored 15 points for the Demons.
Kam Langdon scored 23 points for third-seeded Westhill, which produced 28 first-quarter points to cruise past No. 6 Lowville in a Section 3 Class B quarterfinal in Syracuse.
Shawn Mayes added 18 points and Luke Gilmartin scored 13 and added six rebounds and six steals for the Warriors (19-3), who advance to play No. 2 Chittenango in a Sunday semifinal. Omar Robinson pulled down eight rebounds.
Brody Brown generated 19 points to lead Lowville (16-6), and Dalton Myers finished with 15 points.
MARCELLUS 69, GENERAL BROWN 51
Pat Louer scored 16 points and Will Kershaw contributed 15 points as the fourth-seeded Mustangs downed the fifth-seeded Lions in a Class B quarterfinal at Marcellus.
Will Burnett chipped in 11 points for Marcellus (18-4), which led 13-10 through the first quarter, but then outscored General Brown, 25-6, in the second period to carry a 22-point lead into halftime.
Tucker Rosbrook scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds to pace the Lions (17-5). Aiden McManaman chipped in 12 points for General Brown, and Caleb Price finished with 11 points.
Tyler Berkman scored the game-winning goal with 24 seconds left to lead No. 2 Potsdam to a win over No. 3 Canton in a Section 10 Division I semifinal at Pine Street Arena in Potsdam.
The Sandstoners (11-10 overall) will face top-seed Massena (10-9-1) in the title game at 5 p.m. Monday at Clarkson University’s Cheel Arena in Potsdam.
Berkman also assisted on two goals. Ryan Rutley added two goals for Potsdam.
Josh Aldous led Canton (4-15) with two goals. The Golden Bears rallied from a 4-1 deficit to tie the game.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.