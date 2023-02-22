Hammond Girls control control of NAC West

Basketball

DEXTER — Ainsley Fuller compiled 16 points, six rebounds and six steals as No. 1 seed General Brown claimed the Section 3 Class B quarterfinal girls basketball victory over No. 9 Oneida, 45-28, on Wednesday.

Kori Nichols added 13 points and Ashlee Ward led with seven rebounds for the Lions (20-2), who advanced to face No. 4 Westhill at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at Onondaga Community College.

