WATERTOWN — Andrea Fulmer won the second singles title and the Carthage girls tennis team swept both doubles brackets as it won the Frontier League “A” Division championship Tuesday at Watertown High School.
Claire O’Connor and Hannah Boshart won the first doubles crown and the second doubles team of Jocelyn Bura and Macee Trudeau was victorious for the Comets. Carthage won the team title with 41 points and Indian River was second with 36.
Alexis Cruz of Indian River took the first singles title for the second straight season and Sarah Kamide of third-place Immaculate Heart Central captured the third singles title.
BOYS SOCCER
WATERTOWN 5, INDIAN RIVER 0
Gabe Horner found the net three times, scoring three of the Cyclones’ five goals in their “A” Division win over the Warriors in Watertown.
Riley Connell contributed two goals for Cyclones (7-2-1, 5-1), who clinched at least a tie for the division’s regular-season title, while Evan Richardson made one save.
Indian River striker Kodjovi Avoulete scored for the Warriors (4-8, 1-6) in the 25th minute.
LAFARGEVILLE 4, ALEXANDRIA 1
Drew Eichhorn finished with a goal and an assist for LaFargeville in its “D” Division win over Alexandria in LaFargeville.
Hart Schermerhorn, Wyatt Parliament and Zach Eckert also scored for the Red Knights (6-5). Jacob Lynch scored for the Purple Ghosts (2-8) in the 68th minute.
SACKETS HARBOR 1, COPENHAGEN 1
Ryan Martin scored in the 50th minute, with Korbyn Molello assisting, as the Patriots forged a tie with the Golden Knights in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor, which was called late in the second half because of lightning.
Goalie Mason Mendelson was credited with 17 saves for Sackets Harbor (0-9-1).
Keegan Morrow tallied a goal for Copenhagen (3-6-1) and goalie Lukas Slate made 12 stops.
GIRLS SOCCER
SANDY CREEK 8, ALEXANDRIA 3
Abby LaRue and Elsa Graf each scored two goals as the Comets (1-7-1) topped the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Sandy Creek on Monday.
Mya Weaver tallied two goals to pace Alexandria (0-9).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
CARTHAGE 19, THOUSAND ISLANDS 41
Wayland Horton and Michael Bowman finished first and second, respectively, for Carthage (2-3) in a crossover win against Thousand Islands in Carthage.
Thousand Islands (1-4) had three runners finish in the top 10: Luke Riddoch finished third, Judson Dasno finished sixth and Michael McCarthy finished ninth.
FALCONS TOP SPARTANS, WARRIORS
Colin Stafford and Noah Edick took the top two spots as South Lewis beat South Jefferson and Indian River in a tri-meet at Turin.
Stafford ran a time of 15 minutes, 17 seconds on the 5-kilometer course while Edick completed the course in 15:22 for South Lewis (4-1). Hewson Burd (fourth), Shane Sweredoski (fifth) and Jeter Dorrity (eighth) finished in the top 10 for the Falcons, who beat the Spartans, 19-36, and Warriors, 16-41.
Owen Vincent registered a third-place showing for South Jefferson (5-1), which beat Indian River, 21-38.
Hector Ramos was sixth for Indian River (1-4).
BEAVERS BEAT COMETS, CYCLONES
First-place Brayden Campeau ran the 5K course in 18:34.32 as Beaver River downed Sandy Creek and Watertown in a three-way meet at Sandy Creek.
Nathan Goldthrite and Hunter Moore were second and third, respectively, for Beaver River (6-0). Jason Schneider turned in a fifth-place showing for the Beavers, who won against the Cyclones and Comets each by the same 16-43 score.
David Clarkson took third for Watertown (2-3).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH LEWIS SWEEPS
The Falcons’ trio of Hannah Ielfield, Brynn Bernard and Lexi Bernard finished within two seconds of each other as they beat the Spartans and Warriors in a three-way meet at Turin.
Ielfield turned in a time of 16:39 on the 5K course while the Bernard sisters finished with in 16:40 and 16:41, respectively, for South Lewis (5-0). Mallory Kraeger was sixth and Abby Durgan finished ninth for the Falcons, which beat the Spartans, 21-34, and Warriors, 15-50.
Alexa Doe ran a 16:54 to take fourth and Karsyn Burnash was fifth for South Jefferson (5-1), which beat Indian River, 15-50.
CARTHAGE DEFEATS THOUSAND ISLANDS
Carthage runners took the first three spots in the Comets’ victory over Thousand Islands in Carthage. Rosalyn Towler finished first with a time of 23:10, Shannon Thompson finished second and Emily Peck third.
Emma Zimmerman finished fourth for Thousand Islands (0-4) and Olivia Riddoch finished sixth.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 99, INDIAN RIVER 79
Julia Urf, McKenzie Way and Mallory Peters each won three events as the Cyclones beat the Warriors in an “A” Division meet at Philadelphia.
Urf won the 100-yard backstroke and was part of the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for Watertown (8-0). Way got wins in the 200 medley relay, 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle for the Cyclones. Peters was victorious in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay for Watertown.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 96, CARTHAGE 87
Ava Burns and Emma Purvis each won four events as the Spartans defeated the Comets in an “A” Division meet at Adams.
Burns got victories in the 100 breaststroke, 500 freestyle and 200 medley relay while Purvis placed first in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay for South Jefferson (6-3, 5-3).
SOUTH LEWIS 94, THOUSAND ISLANDS 74
Kayley Walsh was a four-time winner as the Falcons topped the Vikings in a “B” Division meet at Turin.
Walsh got individual wins in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley and was part of the victorious 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays for South Lewis (7-2, 6-2).
Claire Pettit got first in the 100 breaststroke for the Vikings (2-6).
LOWVILLE 53, BEAVER RIVER 39
Shelby Law placed first in the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle for Lowville in the Red Raiders’ “B” Division victory over Beaver River in Beaver Falls.
Law was also a part of the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays that placed first for Lowville (7-1). Linnea Haney finished first in the 200 individual medley 100 breaststroke for Lowville.
Kaia Schneider placed first in the 100 backstroke for Beaver River (2-6).
