CANTON — Ethan Furnia scored 19 points to lead the Canton boys basketball team to a 45-42 victory over Massena in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday night.
Caleb Bentley-Hicks added 11 points for the Golden Bears (8-4 overall, 6-2 division).
Joseph Weir led the Red Raiders (5-8, 3-5) with 10 points.
OFA 93, POTSDAM 39
Logan Hortan led Ogdensburg Free Academy with 16 points in a Central Division win over in Potsdam.
OFA (8-4, 8-0) led 34-8 after one quarter. MeSean Johnson scored 15 points and John Powers, Trent Sargent, JayDonald King and Jackson Jones all scored 12 points.
Aiden Stickles led Potsdam (0-10, 0-7) with 13 points. Noah Dominy and Carter Newcombe each scored 11.
MALONE 64, SALMON RIVER 55
Aiden Decillis led the Huskies (9-3, 7-1) with 17 points in a Central Division win in Fort Covington.
Payton Poirier added 10 points for Malone.
Rarennenha:wi Cook-Francis led Salmon River (5-8, 2-6) with 25 points. Patrick Ghostlaw contributed 10 points.
CHATEAUGAY 67, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 29
Jonah McDonald produced 23 points and Walker Martin added 20 as the Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0) won an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Peyton Snell and Tanner Rosenbarker both scored eight points for the Panthers (2-9, 1-6).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 61, COLTON-PIERREPONT 49
Luke Allen led Norwood-Norfolk (9-3, 4-3) with 15 points in an East Division win in Colton.
Cole Peretta scored 14 points and Ryan LaShomb added 10.
Timmy Farns led the Colts (1-9, 1-5) with 13 points. Billy LaPierre tossed in 10 points.
HEUVELTON 84, HAMMOND 71
Jed Crawford led Heuvelton with 19 points in a victory in a West Division game in Hammond.
Braedan Free scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (8-6, 4-3). Bryce Lake picked up 16 points, Josh Wrobel supplied 13 and Nate Mashaw added 12.
Nate Jewett led the Red Devils (1-9, 1-5) with 33 points. Randy Durham scored 14 points and Lukas McQueer added 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MALONE 51, GOUVERNEUR 45
An 18-point effort from Madison Ansari helped the Huskies (7-5, 6-3) win a Central Division game in Malone.
Caitlin Douglas scored 12 points and Leah Gallagher contributed 10.
Raelin Burns led the Wildcats (8-6, 5-4) with 14 points.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 53, COLTON-PIERREPONT 28
Kylee Kellison picked up 23 points to lead the Flyers (6-3, 6-1) past the Colts in an East Division game in Norwood.
The Colts fell to 4-7 and 3-4.
BOYS HOCKEY
MASSENA 6, MALONE 1
Patrick Barclay and Michael Kuhn each scored two goals to send the Red Raiders (6-3, 4-1) to victory in an intradivision game in Massena.
Nicholas Lindstad and Connor Terry also scored for Massena.
Aadam Fakir scored for Malone (3-7-1, 2-4).
GIRLS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 6, MASSENA 0
Carli Cartier made 20 saves to send the Shamrocks past the Red Raiders (9-7, 3-4) in an NAC game at Fort Covington.
Makhia Snyder scored two goals for Salmon River (13-0-2, 5-0). Alexis Seymour, Karli St. Ann, Hannah Johnson and Karahkewnhawe White also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.