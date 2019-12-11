CHAUMONT — Kyle Gaumes poured in 37 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to propel Lyme’s boys basketball team to a 76-61 victory over Sandy Creek on Tuesday night in Frontier League interdivisional game.
Tyler Wilson added 22 points and totaled 13 rebounds for the Indians and Jake Bombard scored 10 points.
Gaumes also totaled two assists, two steals and three blocks.
Taylib Kimball scored 25 points to pace the Comets and Zachary Paternoster and Dillon McCarty each contributed 10 points.
COPENHAGEN 72, LAFARGEVILLE 46
Keegan Morrow scored a game-high 26 points, including six 3-pointers, to pace the Golden Knights past the Red Knights in a “D” Division game in LaFargeville.
Cody Powis and Lucas Graves both contributed 12 points for Copenhagen (2-0) and Tucker Carroll scored 11 points.
Wyatt Parliament scored 21 points for LaFargeville (0-1) and Jarett Beach scored 16 points.
SACKETS HARBOR 62, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 40
Ryan Martin scored a game-high 20 points and Tyler Green scored 18 points and hauled in 11 rebounds to pace the Patriots to a “D” Division victory over the Panthers in Belleville.
Mason Mendelson contributed 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Sackets Harbor (1-1).
Jacob Fargo scored 11 points to pace Belleville Henderson (0-1) and Ryan Green totaled 10 rebounds.
WATERTOWN 72, CARTHAGE 61
Ryan Peters and Kevin Harp each scored 19 points as the Cyclones downed the Comets in an “A” Division game in Carthage.
Marlon Hinds-Ventour added 16 points for Watertown (1-2, 1-0 league), which led 20-10 after the first quarter and 38-17 at halftime. A.J. Carter chipped in with 10 points for the Cyclones.
Elijah Whitfield scored a game-high 26 points for Carthage (0-1), Jaecere Roney scored 12 points and Caleb Ashlaw contributed 10 points.
LOWVILLE 72, INDIAN RIVER 38
Aidan Macaulay scored 21 points and Chad Bach and Gavin Macaulay each contributed 16 points as the Red Raiders cruised to victory over the Warriors in a nonleague game in Lowville.
Lowville (2-0) led 31-15 through the first quarter and led 44-23 by halftime.
Sam Angelo scored 13 points to lead Indian River and Michael Frimpong finished with 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 56, IMMACULATE HEART 43
Sydney Brown’s double-double help Lowville defeat Immaculate Heart in a Frontier League “B” division game in Watertown.
Along with finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds, Brown was only four assists away from a triple-double. Emma Dening and Sara Wood each scored in double digits as well for the Red Raiders (3-1), Dening had 15 points and Wood had 11.
Sam Malbouf led the Cavaliers (1-2) in scoring with 14 points.
WRESTLING
INDIAN RIVER 76, LOWVILLE 12
Parker Ashley won by major decision in the 120-pound weight class as the Warriors defeated the Red Raiders in a Frontier League interdivisional match in Philadelphia.
Gabe Lynch (152), Aiden Poe (160), Jake Whitmore (195), Parker Ashley (120) and Logan Patterson (132) each won by pin for Indian River (7-1). Isaac Lyndaker (182) won by fall for Lowville (1-1).
WATERTOWN 49, SOUTH LEWIS 24
Tayvon Johnson of Watertown defeated Isaac Gibson in 14-1 decision in the 132-pound weight class to help lift the Cyclones past the Falcons in a Frontier League crossover match in Turin.
Watertown (1-0) won nine of the 13 matches. Branton Carpenter won the 160-pound weight class for South Lewis (1-1) by fall over Gabe Lajoie in 2 minutes and 40 seconds.
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, WATERTOWN 0
Alexis Cruz totaled six aces, 11 kills and four digs to pace the Warriors past the Cyclones in a Frontier League “A” Division match in Philadelphia.
Sydney O’Melia totaled three aces, four kills, nine assists and four digs for Indian River (2-1) and Cassidy Deuink contributed two kills and 13 digs.
Bayleigh Woodard contributed six digs, three service points, including two aces, and 15 assists for Watertown (1-2) and Sarah Kilburn finished with six service points, four digs, nine kills and one block.
SANDY CREEK 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Sarah Balcom accounted for 19 kills, six digs and for blocks as Sandy Creek defeated South Lewis 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 in a “C” Division match in Turin.
Deanna Hathway finished with eight kills and eight service points, including four aces. Maiya Hathway supplied 36 assists. Hailey Miller produced nine digs and six kills for the Comets (2-1).
BOYS SWIMMING
LOWVILLE WINS TWO
Lowville came away with two Frontier League victories in a league tri-meet that featured both Carthage and Indian River in Lowville.
Lowville defeated Indian River 60-40 and then defeated Carthage 55-39. Solomon Rosner won the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle for Lowville, Thomas Reed won the 50 freestyle for Indian River.
Indian River defeated Carthage 57-44. Hunter Berg won the 100 breaststroke for Carthage.
